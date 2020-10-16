Obaseki directs police to provide security for ENDSARS protesters in Edo

GODWIN Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State has directed the State Police Command to provide security for the #ENDSARS protesters in the state.

Obaseki said this in a series of tweets on Friday while condemning attacks on the protesters by hoodlums during the protest in Benin City, the state capital.

“I have just learnt that hoodlums are attacking #EndSARS protesters, who have conducted themselves peacefully in Benin City. I extend condolences to the victims of the attack, including those who lost their lives and others who were injured by the thugs,” said Obaseki.

Speaking further against the attack on the protesters, Obaseki said ‘it is disheartening that anyone would attack a peaceful assembly of young people, who are expressing genuine concerns to #EndSARS, police brutality and intimidation in their own country’.

He stressed that the State Police Command must ensure that the protesters were not harassed during their protest in the state.

“I hereby call on the Police Command in the state to get out on the streets and provide adequate security for the #EndSARS protesters and ensure that no one is harassed in the course of exercising their rights in Edo State,” Obaseki noted.

Many Nigerian youths across the nation have taken to the street for more than eight days in continuous demand for police reforms.

From #ENDSARS, #ENDSWAT to #STOPPOLICEBRUTALITY, many hashtags have continued to spread across the Twitter while physical protests are taken to state government secretariats by the protesters as well as the National Assembly complex.

Adamu Mohammed, the Inspector General of Police had on Sunday in response to the youths agitation for police reforms announced the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).