EndBadGovernance protest kicks off in Lagos, Abuja

The nationwide protest slated to start today, August 1, has begun in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, The ICIR gathered from various social media posts on X (formally Twitter).

As seen online, protesters are beginning to gather in the Mohossd Kashimao Abiola stadium.

They carried placards with inscriptions, including “End bad governance in Nigeria”, “making lawmakers part-time jobs” and chanting solidarity songs.

On Thursday, July 31, The ICIR reported that a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja restricted the protesters to the MKO Abiola Stadium in the nation’s capital.

The presiding judge, Sylvanus Oriji, gave the order while delivering a ruling in an ex-parte application filed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

However, in Lagos, pro-government protesters gathered at Alausa, Ikeja, urging the people to come out en masse to protest while carrying placards with inspiration like “Let us dialogue together”, “Dont cause more suffering”, “Dialogue is better than violence” and others.

One of the conveners seen addressing people, in the native Yoruba language, said, “The campaign we are making is not to destroy Nigeria. Nigeria would not be destroyed. All the government needs to do is to support the people.”

Like Abuja, a Lagos State High Court also restricted the protest to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and the Peace Park in Ketu in Lagos.

The judge granted the application through an interim injunction to restrict the defendants from converging and protesting in Lagos from August 1-10 except in the two approved locations from 8 am to 6 pm.

The ICIR reports that some Nigerians, along with a group led by former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, have been mobilising for nationwide protests scheduled to hold from today, August 1 to August 10. The organisers are planning to protest for various reasons including poor governance and economic hardships caused by President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

The posts and tweets on the protest carry different hashtags, ranging from #RevolutionNow, #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, #TakeItBack, #DaysofRage and #TinubuMustGo.

The ICIR reported that this is not the first time Nigerians have taken to the streets to protest against the government.

Findings by The ICIR showed that between 1929 and 2024, at least seven major mass protests have been held in the country.