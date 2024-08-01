EndBadGovernance protest: Borno government imposes 24-hour curfew

The Borno State government has imposed an immediate 24-hour curfew across the state in response to hunger protests in the state.

A statement from the state police command said the curfew followed the detonation of an improvised explosive device in Kawori Market, Konduga area of the state Wednesday night.

The explosion was suspected to have been carried out by a Boko Haram suicide bomber leading to the deaths of 16 persons while several others were injured.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, the bomb explosion made Governor Babagana Zulum consult with top security officials before imposing the curfew.

The statements read, “In view of the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security and law enforcement agencies toward the preservation of law and order in the state. You are all aware of the incident that took place at Kawori which was the detonation of an improvised explosive devices ordinance device which led to the death of (16) persons while several others were critically injured and on admission across various gvernment hospitals in the state.

“In line with our constitutional mandate towards the restoration of law and order his Excellency the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum in consultation with heads of security in the state, finds it’s expedient to declare 24 hours curfew in the state with immediate effect.

““I, therefore, wish to call upon the good people of Borno State to remain calm and law-abiding. Further developments will be communicated to you accordingly, please.”

The ICIR reported that the hunger protests started in states like Lagos, Sokoto, Bayelsa and Kano, Rivers, Oyo, Borno, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the early hours of today, Thursday, August 1.

Further findings showed that in addition to eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), other states namely Cross River, Abia, Ogun, Imo, Kaduna, Plateau, Zamfara Yobe, Kastina and Gombe also joined the protest.

Recent developments also showed that the protests have begun in Taraba and Delta states.

In Taraba, children and youths were seen taking over the streets of Jalingo, the state capital.

The protesters who were armed with placards and banners, converged at the Ministry of Works Roundabout and marched towards the Roadblock Flyover.

However, security operatives have asked the protesters to disperse.

Also, in Delta, security operatives were reported to have opened tear gas at protesters in Asaba, the state capital.