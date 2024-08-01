back to top

Protest: Nigerians experience network glitches, protest begin in 8 states, FCT

News
#EndBadGovernance protest
COMMENTS gathered by The ICIR on social media are showing that Nigerians are experiencing network glitches as the #EndBadGovernace protest begins in major parts of the county. 

The ICIR gathered that the protests have started in states namely Lagos, Sokoto, Bayelsa and Kano, Rivers, Oyo, Borno, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The network said to be affected are MTN and Airtel.

Banji Mayowa Akole (@banjiakole), said “To whom it may concern. When you use VPN with Twitter, you will no longer see the trends in Nigeria. Remember to change your trend settings. Turn off “show content in this location” and select Nigeria manually.”

Also, Morris Monye (@Morris_Monye) wrote, “MTN network has been bad today! I hope it is just a coincidence. MTN has been stressing Nigerians.”

All of a sudden MTN network is not working properly on 1st of August. These people know what they’re doing #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria #EndBadGovernaceProtest”, SUNNY J  Widthasauce (@sunnyjoflife), said.

The ICIR gathered in various posts online that people have begun to mobilised themselves in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, moving to the Hovernment House.

Also in Rivers State, the protesters converged on the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park on Aba Road, where they are demonstrating..

In Benue and Oyo states, protesters were seen carrying placard while marching on the streets and chatting solidarity songs.

In Kano state, Ismail Auwal (@ismaaga6) wrote, “I just saw this man heading to the protest meeting point in Kano. I’ve never seen responsible elderly people join a protest in Kano before.”

In Sokoto, protesters are currently at Ran Mairuwa. They’re heading to the Government House.

The ICIR reports that some Nigerians, along with a group led by former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, have been mobilising for nationwide protests, holding today, August 1 to August 10.

The organisers are planning to protest for various reasons including poor governance and economic hardships caused by President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

The posts and tweets on the protest carry different hashtags, ranging from #RevolutionNow, #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, #TakeItBack, #DaysofRage and #TinubuMustGo.

