Police open tear gas on Bauchi, Borno, Abuja protesters

AS the #EndBadGovernace protest continues to spread to other parts of Nigeria, security operatives have opened tear gas on protesters in Bauchi, Borno and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The ICIR learnt that some protesters marched towards the Emir’s palace in Bauchi State demanding to speak to the religious ruler.

However, according to the assessment of operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the protesters were unruly and were dispersed with tear gas.

This led to a confrontation between the security operatives and the protesters. However, no casualties have been reported when this report.

Also, in Borno State police officers opened tear gas on protesters. The ICIR observed that the majority of the protesters were young Nigerians holding their placards and running away from the smoke oozing from the tear gas.

Several shots of tear gas were fired in the air as protesters blocked major roads in the states.

Similarly, The ICIR reporters also confirmed that the police were heavily shooting tear gas at Eagles Square, as protesters ran for their lives.

Meanwhile, findings by this organisation showed that in addition to eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported earlier, protests have commenced in other states like Cross River, Abia, Ogun, Imo, Kaduna, Pleatue, Zamfara Yobe, Kastina and Gombe state.

In some of the states, the processions from the protests have resulted in slow movement of vehicles and led to gridlock in others.

In Gombe State, protesters were seen climbing billboards to chant solidarity songs and attempting to access the government building.

Currently, the #EndBadGovernace protest has spread to about 15 states.

The organisers are protesting poor governance and economic hardships caused by President Bola Tinubu’s reforms.

The posts and tweets on the protest carry different hashtags, ranging from #RevolutionNow, #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, #TakeItBack, #DaysofRage and #TinubuMustGo.

The ICIR also reported that many Nigerians thronged to the marketplaces to buy foodstuffs and other commodities as part of agitations over the protest.