Nigerians resort to panic buying of commodities as protest starts

MANY Nigerians thronged to the marketplaces on Wednesday, July 31 to buy foodstuffs and other commodities in the agitation of the planned protest.

On Thursday, July 31, an ICIR reporter visited some markets in Lagos and Ogun states and observed there was an unusual crowd of people buying one commodity or the other.

Similarly, the reporter observed at some filling stations that commuters and other individuals were buying petroleum products in larger quantities.

Aggrieved Nigerians under the umbrella of #EndBadGovernance planned to hit the streets, starting August 1, 2024, to protest the untold economic hardship faced by the citizens since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

The protest seems to model the 2020 EndSARS protest under ex-president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as there are no principal organisers.

The “Hunger Protest”, as it is referred to, has generated mixed reactions from the government and prominent personalities within the administration as well as opposition parties, security agencies, and civil societies, The ICIR reported.

The planned protest against hunger and bad governance is expected to last for 10 consecutive days.

Ahead of the protest, many Nigerians on Thursday trooped to various markets to buy foodstuffs and other commodities in the eventuality that business activities were disrupted during the days of the protest.

The ICIR reporter visited the major Mile 12 market in Lagos, the mini market in Mowe, Ogun State, and a few street markets.

At the Mile 12 market, many sellers were hassling to sell as many goods as possible.

“We want to sell the market we can sell today, we do not know what will happen tomorrow,” Abdullahi Hasdan, a tomato seller said.