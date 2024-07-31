Hunger protest: Timelines of major protests in Nigeria since 1929

BARRING any change of plans, aggrieved Nigerians under the umbrella of #EndBadGovernance, would hit the streets on August 1, 2024 to protest the economic hardship facing the country since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

The protest seems to model the 2020 EndSARS protest under ex-president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as there are no principal organisers.

The “Hunger Protest”, as it is referred to, has generated mixed reactions from the government and prominent personalities within the administration as well as opposition parties, security agencies and civil societies.

#EndBadGovernanceProtest is expected to start on August 1 in Nigeria. This scheduled protest which has faced many anti-protest, protest is expected to last for 10 days. The last major protest which lasted for several days was the #EndSarsNow , but that’s not the only one. ⤵️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/VaiO2vlDa2 — The ICIR Data (@icirdata) July 31, 2024

For almost two weeks, several meetings and press statements have been issued to cushion the planned protest. The ICIR reports that the president held closed-door meetings with, several stakeholders, among them traditional rulers and governors over the planned demonstration.

The Nigerian military also accused the organisers of the planned protest of intending to replicate the recent demonstration in Kenya, which led to deaths, destruction and drastic actions from the country’s president.

Similarly, political actors, including former presidential candidates, political parties and other stakeholders have issued different statements about the planned protest.

On social media, the posts and tweets on the protest carry different hashtags, ranging from #RevolutionNow, #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, #TakeItBack, #DaysofRage and #TinubuMustGo.

A recurring decimal

However, this is not the first time Nigerians have taken to the streets to revolt against the government. Findings by The ICIR showed that between 1929 and 2024, at least seven major mass protests have been held that sparked outrage and discontent among the populace.

Timelines

Some of the major protests reviewed by The ICIR are:

Aba Women’s protest:

In November 1929, a group of women in Aba, located, now, in Abia State staged a protest against the British colonial government over taxation and economic grievances. The protest turned violent when the women were met with force by British colonial authorities, leading to the destruction of property and deaths of several women.

The riot spread to other parts of the region, involving thousands of women and resulting in the deaths of at least 50 women and several British officials. Despite the casualties, the riot marked a significant turning point in the struggle for Nigerian independence and women’s rights.

Abeokuta women’s revolt:

The protest in 1947 was organised in Abeokuta, Ogun State, by the Egba women against the imposition of taxes on women by the British colonial authorities and the Alake (king) of Egbaland. It was famously led by Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a prominent women’s rights activist, involving thousands of women who marched through the streets, demanding the repeal of the tax.

Ali Must Go:

In 1978, under the military regime of Murtala/Obasanjo, university students, nationwide, protested against the military government over the increment of fees by the government. According to the Nigerian University Commission (NUC), while the tuition fees remained free, the hostel accommodation was increased and essentially, the cost of meal tickets was increased from ₦1.50 to ₦2.00, which led to the uproar.

Anti-SAP riot:

Between May and June 1989, a series of student-led anti-government protests were organised as a result of the effects of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-imposed Structural Adjustment Program (SAP) introduced by the Ibrahim Babangida-led government. The programme was introduced as a government policy in 1986 to stop the effects of falling oil prices and foster the development of local industries, a measure that made Nigeria qualify for IMF-issued loans.

However, the policy increased the prices of petroleum, food prices and living expenses of people. The protest later escalated from being a student-led one to a nationwide event.

June 12 protest:

Following the annulment of the presidential elections which was held on 12 June 1993, the first since the 1983 military coup ended the country’s Second Republic, Nigerians took to the streets to protest against military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida.

The election was believed to have been won by Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). The annulment led to strife and political unrest.

Occupy Nigeria:

The rebellion which began on January 2, 2012, was referred to as a socio-political protest against former president Goodluck Johnathan after he announced the removal of fuel subsidies on January 1 that year. Protesters had shut down petrol stations, forming human barriers along the road. Several trade unions also announced indefinite strike and mass demonstrations unless the removal of a fuel subsidy was reversed.

EndSARS protest:

The #EndSARS movement was a series of mass movements calling for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), an arm under the Nigerian Police notorious for its abuse against Nigerian citizens.

The protests which started as a campaign on Twitter (now X) in 2017, became a movement that experienced a resurgence in October 2020, during the global pandemic. The aftermath of the protest led to the killing of people, mass demolition, looting and public disorder following the intervention of the security operatives.

The protest gathered a lot of attention on social media and international bodies.