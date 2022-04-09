FG investigates recurrent collapse of national grid as Nigerians remain in darkness

— 1 min read

THE Federal Government on Saturday said it is investigating the immediate and remote causes of the recurring collapse of the national grid.

Special Adviser to the Minister of Power Isa Sanusi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Federal Government acknowledged that the collapse of the national grid had caused power outage in many parts of the county.

“A detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid),” the statement said.

The Federal Government assured that the process of restoring supply was ongoing, adding that some sections of the national grid had already been energised and supply restored to consumers.

The statement further disclosed that the government was working to ensure the delivery of “much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid”.

“This is in line with the Mr President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy,” Sanusi added, according to the statement.

The ICIR had reported that several states in the country are experiencing power outage due to the collapse of the national grid.

As of the time of filing this report, electricity supply is yet to be restored to consumers in the Federal Capital Territory, as well as Lagos and Ogun states, about 24 hours after the latest collapse of the national grid.