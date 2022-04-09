Blackout in Abuja, Lagos as national grid collapses again

— 1 min read

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State are experiencing power outage due to another collapse of the national grid.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a notice to its subscribers via its official Twitter handle, blamed the blackout on a national grid failure that occured on Friday evening.

“Please be informed that the current power outage is due to a system failure from the National Grid. The system collapsed at about 6.30 pm and 8.50 pm today 8 April 2022, causing the outage currently being experienced,” the notice read.

The blackout was also reported by some residents in Lagos and Kaduna states.

The national grid has now collapsed for the third time in less than a month.

The ICIR reported that the national grid collapsed on March 14 and 15.

- Advertisement -

National grid collapses lead to power outage that has an adverse effect on businesses and households that lack alternative means of power supply.

Some stakeholders in the energy sector had canvassed for the decentralisation of energy supply to avert the constant failure of the national grid.