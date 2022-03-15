National grid crashes second time in 48 hours

— 1 min read

THE National grid collapsed again on Tuesday, barely 48 hours after an earlier crash caused a nationwide power outage on Monday.

Tuesday’s incident is the second crash of the national grid in 48 hours.

Confirming the development on its Twitter page on Tuesday, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC) said the system collapse occurred on the national grid at 5.10 pm.

“Dear esteemed customers, we would like to inform you of another system collapse on the National Grid which occurred at 5:10 pm today. We are monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates. Once again we apologise for the inconvenience,” the post by the EKDC read.

Dear Esteemed Customers, We would like to inform you of another system collapse on the National Grid which occurred at 5:10pm today. We are monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates.

Once again we apologise for the inconvenience. #PowerUpdate — Eko Electricity Distribution Company (@EKEDP) March 15, 2022

The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) also followed suit by informing its customers of the development.

- Advertisement -

Notifying it customers of “another system collapse”, the distribution company said, “The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of another system collapse which occurred at 5.10 pm this evening, Tuesday, 15th March 2022.”

NOTICE OF ANOTHER SYSTEM COLLAPSE The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of another system collapse which occurred at 5.10pm this evening, Tuesday, 15th March, 2022. — Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc. (@enugudisco) March 15, 2022

The ICIR reported that the crash of the national electricity grid caused a nationwide power outage on Monday.

The power situation across the country has been epileptic in the past few weeks, with electricity consumers complaining of constant power outages.