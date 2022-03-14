35.1 C
Abuja

National grid crash triggers nationwide power outage

News
Bankole Abe
File Photo: An electricity substation in Nigeria
1min read

THE crash of the national electricity grid caused a nationwide power outage on Monday.

It was the second crash of the national grid in 2022.

Confirming the development on its Twitter page on Monday, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC) said the system collapse occurred on the national grid at 10:40 am.

“Dear esteemed customer, a system collapse occurred on the national grid at 10:40 am today, leading to outages across our network.

“We are working on the situation with our TCN partners and will keep you updated. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused,” the message read.

In a notice to customers on its Twitter page, also on Monday, the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) said that the system collapse affected power supply in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states.

The notice reads, “The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers in the South East of a general system collapse which occurred this morning, Monday, 14th March 2022 at 10:40 am.

“This is the reason for the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Consequently, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states are affected by this development.”

The PUNCH newspaper reported that Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC), also notified its customers of the grid crash on Monday.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to system collapse of the national grid, which occurred at about 10:40 am.

“Power supply shall be restored as soon as the national grid is powered back. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience,” a text message sent to customers by the company read.

The power situation across the country has been epileptic in the past few weeks, with electricity consumers complaining of constant power outage.

Efforts made to get the reaction of spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Tina Mba were not successful.

She did not respond to phone calls and SMS as of the time of filing this report.

