Insecurity: Femi Adesina lambasts Northern Elders Forum for asking Buhari to resign

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Femi Adesina
Femi Adesina, spokesperson to President Buhari
2mins read

FEMI Adesina, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has lambasted the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for asking the president to resign over growing insecurity in various parts of the country.

The NEF had in a statement by its spokesperson Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, on Tuesday, expressed worries that Buhari’s administration does not appear to have answers to the security challenges facing the country.

The Forum said Nigerians cannot continue to live at the mercy of murderers and terrorists, particularly in the North-West.

It stressed that the Nigerian Constitution allows the president to step down if he can’t solve the challenges confronting the country.

The NEF noted with concern that killers and other criminals appear to have sensed a paralyzing vacuum at the highest levels of leadership in the country as they have grown more confident and acquired more competence in subverting the nation’s security.

Reacting to the call for Buhari’s resignation, Adesina, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, lambasted the NEF, referring to the group as “Generals without troops”.

According to him, NEF is a gathering of angry and self seeking individuals that have made unsuccessful attempts to serve under his boss.

He said, “The Forum is largely made of angry, bitter, self-seeking individuals, who had thought they would be leading President Buhari by the nose when he emerged in 2015. In fact, key personalities in the group made strenuous efforts to be part of the administration. When they didn’t succeed, they became adversaries.

“It is on record that NEF had always opposed the Buhari administration since its gambit failed, and before the 2019 presidential election, it openly endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as next President. And that completely vitiates whatever position the Forum adopts today. It is partisan, bilious, by no means neutral. It is from a self-serving standpoint.”

Noting that insecurity was not only obtainable in Nigeria, Adesina said the United States of America (USA) has its fair share of killings, especially under the Joe Biden administration, with no one calling for his resignation.

Defending Buhari, Adesina said, “Between 2009 and 2022, there were at least 271 mass shootings in United States of America, resulting in 1,518 people killed, and 980 wounded. Just this week, there has been the Brooklyn Subway Shooting, in which at least 23 people were critically injured. In all these, did you hear calls for the resignation of any American President?

“It is on record that last year was the deadliest in a decade, in terms of mass shootings. Have you heard of calls for the resignation of President Joe Biden by a caterwauling band? No.

“Every life is important. No single life should be taken wantonly. Not in America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and definitely not in Nigeria. And when challenges occur, as we currently have, it should not be turned to a leaky political umbrella, from under which you hide to express hatred and malice.

“That is what is happening in Nigeria today. Individuals, groups, organisations, political parties, who had been against President Muhammadu Buhari, and who had been given bloody noses at the polls, are now using the smokescreen of insecurity to vent their spleen. We failed to oust him through the ballot box, let’s run him out of town by another means. Let’s instigate the country against him. But majority of Nigerians know better.”

Reporter at | Author Page
