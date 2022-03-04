Outrage as Femi Adesina says fuel scarcity is not new to Nigerians

— 2 mins read

NIGERIANS on social media have expressed outrage over presidential spokesman Femi Adesina’s claim that fuel scarcity is not new in the country.

Reacting to the long queues at filling stations across the country in a statement he released on Friday, Adesina said Nigerians faced fuel crises before the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stressed that Nigerians had slept in petrol stations queuing for fuel on several occasions.

While admitting that the fuel crisis had worsened the living conditions of Nigerians, Adesina noted that the Buhari government was working hard to restore normalcy.

“There were cases of bad fuel before in this country. We slept for days, weeks on end at petrol stations, queuing for fuel. We survived. We will survive again. Las las,” Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity said.

“Fuel crisis will come and go. Energy crisis will be resolved. Nigerians who appreciate good things will be made happy progressively,” he added.

Reacting, Nigerians faulted the statement, saying it was an indication that the administration Adesina serves does not care about the welfare of the people.

Some also wondered what kind of change Buhari promised in 2015 if fuel scarcity that predated his government is still affecting Nigerians.

“He is simply telling us, ‘what’s the big deal about petrol scarcity?” wrote Lere Olayinka on Facebook.

“Waooo, instead of Nigeria’s president to use his power to create enabling environment and build refineries, they focus on supporting cabals to milk this country dry,” Akintola Oluwasayo Julius, another Facebook user, wrote.

“When has he becomes a champion? Didn’t he say he has solutions to Nigeria’s problems ? Why changing mouth? Every propaganda has expiry date,” said Ben Okolo.

“When a man goes mad, beyond orthodox medicine, our elders know what to do. Femi Adeshina may need some help. This is no longer ordinary. Working with Buhari shouldn’t make everyone sadistic with little or no emotion,” Samson Adelugba noted.

“If a situation like this has occurred in Nigeria before now, my question for you and your government is where is the change and next level you promised? Remember you are there today certainly you cannot be there tomorrow. God shall judge,” Olaolu Oriowo also wrote on Facebook.

Another Facebook user, Ugo Anyaeche, added, “This man and arrogance are like five and six; he lacks what it takes to be an image maker to the exalted office of the president. Unfortunately, he is hired by a president who does not know how to administer the public, if not this Femi of Adesina should have long been relieved of that office. He has made more enemies for this regime than goodwill. So sad.”

“Yes we faced such scenario but not for same reason; we fought for price increment. But this one is due to their own negligence and inflicting it on poor citizens,” Akinola Olatunde added.