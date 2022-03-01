28.1 C
Amidst biting fuel scarcity, Buhari departs for two-week medical trip to London

Vincent Ufuoma
President Muhammadu Buhari departing Abuja for the UN General Assembly Meeting, New York. Photo Credit: Presidency
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is set for another medical check-up in London.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina said Buhari would on Tuesday depart Abuja for a three-day official visit to Nairobi, Kenya, from where he would proceed to London for routine medical checks.

The fresh medical check-up is expected to last for two weeks.

“From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks,” the statement said.

Buhari will honour an invitation extended to him by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, to participate in the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) scheduled for March 3 to 4 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The theme of the Special Session is “Strengthening UNEP for the implementation of the environmental dimension of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.”

Buhari is expected to deliver Nigeria’s National Statement and participate in High-Level Dialogue Sessions on the Environment at the event.

Buhari’s latest medical trip is coming as Nigerians contend with hardship brought about by acute scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS), otherwise known as fuel.

Buhari is the substantive minister of petroleum resources, a development which makes him directly responsible for the energy crisis in the oil producing country.

Majority of the filling stations in major Nigerian cities are not dispensing fuel and there are long queues at the few stations that are selling the product.

Many Nigerians have been forced to rely on the black market for fuel.

The development has crippled economic activities in major Nigerian cities.

The current fuel scarcity commenced after contaminated fuel was imported into the country.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), a major arm of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources headed by Buhari, is the sole importer of PMS in the country under the subsidy arrangement.

But, despite the buck stopping at his table, Buhari, as minister of petroleum resources, has not proffered any solution to the acute fuel scarcity which has brought untold hardship to millions of Nigerians.

Rather, the president will now be away in London while Nigerians continue to endure hardship imposed by the fuel scarcity.

The NNPC had severally assured that there is enough fuel to meet the needs of Nigerians. But the scarcity has continued despite the national oil company’s assurances.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

