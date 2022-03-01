Amidst biting fuel scarcity, Buhari departs for two-week medical trip to London

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is set for another medical check-up in London.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina said Buhari would on Tuesday depart Abuja for a three-day official visit to Nairobi, Kenya, from where he would proceed to London for routine medical checks.

The fresh medical check-up is expected to last for two weeks.