Troops kill bandit, recover AK-47 rifle,18 motorcycles in Kaduna

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Men of the Nigerian army clearing bandits in Kaduna - Photo Credit: Nigerian Army
TROOPS of the Nigerian Army led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Taoreed Lagbaja, have dislodged bandits in Buruku, Udawa, Manini, Birnin Gwari, Doka, Maganda, Kuyello and Dogon Dawa communities in Kaduna State.

One of the bandits was neutralised, while some were captured alive,

This was disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday by the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachuku.

Soldiers with some captured bandits
Photo credit: Nigerian Army

Nwachukwu said weapons and motorbikes were also recovered from the bandits.

“A fighting patrol led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Taoreed Lagbaja, accompanied by a team of operational commanders and operatives have cleared bandits in Buruku, Udawa, Manini, Birnin Gwari, Doka, Maganda, Kuyello and Dogon Dawa communities in Kaduna State, while on a fighting patrol on Monday 29 August, 2022.

“In the firefight that ensued during the engagements, the patrol team overpowered the bandits with superior firepower, neutralizing one of them, while three others were captured alive, as some of the criminal elements escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The patrol team also recovered one AK 47 rifle, 27 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and 18 motorcycles,” the Army said.

The Army warned members of the public, particularly health workers and paramedics, to watch out for persons who may be seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds and report them to relevant security agencies.

Kaduna State, especially the Birnin Gwari axis, has been in the news recently for the high rate of insecurity and terrorist activities.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

