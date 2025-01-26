back to top

27 soldiers killed in suicide bombing in Nigeria’s North-East

Defence
File Photo: Members of ISWAP
File Photo: Members of ISWAP
Mustapha USMAN

A SUICIDE attack in northeastern Nigeria has claimed the lives of at least 27 soldiers, including a commanding officer, AFP reported on Sunday, January 26.

The attack reportedly occurred on the night of Friday, January 24, as troops of the Nigerian Army launched an offensive against Islamic State-affiliated militants.

According to the military sources who spoke with AFP on the condition of anonymity, the suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle concealed in thick vegetation into a convoy of advancing troops in the Timbuktu Triangle, a notorious hotspot for activities by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

One of the sources noted that the suicide attack killed 27 soldiers, including the commander.

The source noted that several others were seriously injured during the attack.

“It was dark, which made it difficult for the troops to have a clear view of the surroundings,” another security source was quoted to have said.

He said the death toll could rise as some of the wounded were in a “critical condition”.

The Nigerian Army and the Defence Headquarters have, however, not officially confirmed the incident or commented on the report, as calls placed to the Army’s spokesperson, Clement Onyeama Nwachukwu, were not connecting, and messages sent to his line were not returned.

This incident makes it another deadly incident where the Nigerian lost a significant number of personnel to attacks from militants and terrorists.

In March 2024, The ICIR reported how 15 military personnel, consisting of two Majors, one Captain, and 12 soldiers were said to have been killed by some youths in Okuoma community in Bomadi Local Government Area (LGA).

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 14, 2024, when the troops responding to a crisis between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State, were ambushed.

Similar tragedies have occurred in recent years, where terrorists and armed groups have killed significant number of soldiers.

In 2023, The ICIR reported how 36 military personnel were killed in a series of attacks in Zungeru and Chukuba communities of Niger State.

The incident which happened in Zungeru and Chukuba, both in Niger State, resulted in the death of three officers and 22 soldiers in an ambush in the Zungeru general area while seven personnel were injured.


     

     

    Also, the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) helicopter which was on a mission to evacuate the deceased and wounded troops was allegedly taken down by bandits at Chukuba area of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state on August 13, 2023. 

    The crashed helicopter, was carrying 14 of the 22 bodies of the previously killed soldiers and seven wounded ones, two pilots and two crew members, resulting in a total loss of 36 lives.

    Beyond that, The ICIR has reported how terrorist groups, particularly ISWAP has been terrorizing the northern part of Nigeria, including offensive attacks on Kuje correctional Centre  and attacks on military checkpoints. 

    The group has killed and displaced thousands of civilians since their emergence.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

