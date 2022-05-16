Army kills four suspected IPOB gunmen in Imo

— 1 min read

FOUR suspected gunmen of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were reportedly killed by troops of the 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Monday.

According to the press statement signed by army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu, the IPOB members were killed in a gun battle with the troops at Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Items recovered from the hoodlums include one pump action shotgun, 10 live cartridges and one Hilux truck which was reportedly snatched at gunpoint, as well as mobile handsets and charms.

The statement said, “Troops of 34 Brigade Obinze have neutralised four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in a fierce encounter that ensued at Amaifeke and Ihioma in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The terrorists were taken out today Monday 16 May 2022, while shooting sporadically, threatening lives and property of innocent citizens.”

The statement added that the gunmen opened fire on sighting the patrol team, who were out to ensure safety and security of lives and property of citizens.

“The vigilant troops engaged the criminals and neutralised four of them, while others succumbed to the superior fire power of the troops and escaped from the scene,” the statement added.

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Army urged members of the public to provide credible information on the movement of criminal elements to security agencies, whenever sighted in their communities.