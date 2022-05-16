21.1 C
Abuja

Army kills four suspected IPOB gunmen in Imo

Conflict and SecurityDefence
Mustapha Usman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

FOUR suspected gunmen of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were reportedly killed by troops of the 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on Monday.

According to the press statement signed by army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu, the IPOB members were killed in a gun battle with the troops at Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Items recovered from the hoodlums include one pump action shotgun, 10 live cartridges and one Hilux truck which was reportedly snatched at gunpoint, as well as mobile handsets and charms.

The statement said, “Troops of 34 Brigade Obinze have neutralised four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in a fierce encounter that ensued at Amaifeke and Ihioma in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The terrorists were taken out today Monday 16 May 2022, while shooting sporadically, threatening lives and property of innocent citizens.”

The statement added that the gunmen opened fire on sighting the patrol team, who were out to ensure safety and security of lives and property of citizens.

“The vigilant troops engaged the criminals and neutralised four of them, while others succumbed to the superior fire power of the troops and escaped from the scene,” the statement added.

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Army urged members of the public to provide credible information on the movement of criminal elements to security agencies, whenever sighted in their communities.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Minister of State for Petroleum withdraws from presidential race

MINISTER of State for Petroleum Timipre Silva has withdrawn from the presidential race. According to...
Business and Economy

Aviation fuel crisis: Airline cancels flight, as AON again threatens strike

- Aviation fuel price may rise - NNPC, MOMAN - Airlines fail to confirm if...
Elections

2023: My experiences under Buhari has placed me ahead of others – Osibanjo

By Dare Akogun VICE President Yemi Osibanjo has said that his experience under President Muhammadu...
News

TCN restores Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene vandalised line that triggered April grid collapse

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has energized the Odukpani–Ikot Ekpene 330kV Double Circuit...
Crime

Deborah: Two suspected killers arraigned, remanded in prison custody

TWO suspects were on Monday arraigned in court for allegedly participating in the killing...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Minister of State for Petroleum withdraws from presidential race

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.