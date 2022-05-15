30.8 C
Abuja

Kanu condemns killings, sit-at-home in South-East – Soludo

Conflict and SecurityNews
Marcus Fatunmole
Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned the sit-at-home order and “sacrilegious killings” in the Southeast, according to the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo.

In a post Soludo published on his verified Facebook page on Saturday night, the governor said he visited Kanu on Friday and met him in good spirits.

The governor’s visit was part of wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the region.

Kanu was said to have expressed sadness over what Soludo said he called the “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the sit-at-home order perpetrated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB. 

Soludo said, “He assured that if the opportunity arises, he would be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.”

The Nigerian government has severally held IPOB responsible for various attacks and killings in the Southeast.

- Advertisement -

IPOB, which operates alongside its security arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks on the region, but has also rebuffed many.

The region has witnessed increasing attacks and killings in the past two years.

Public facilities, security officers, travellers and residents have been largely affected by the attacks.

The IPOB sit-at-home order mandates all people in the five states that constitute the region to remain indoor on Mondays, an action that usually paralyses socio-economic activities in the states.

The order often makes all streets and communities in the region deserted.

Residents, including travellers, who disobey the order are usually killed or harmed.

The Southeast is one of the four regions in Nigeria facing severe security challenges. Others are the Northwest confronting banditry and terrorism, the Northcentral battling with the herders-farmers crisis, and the Northeast facing flashes of terror attacks.

- Advertisement -

Since his arrest in June 2021 in Kenya, the court has remanded Kanu at the State Security Service’ (SSS) facility in Nigeria as he faces trial bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony, among others.

The Southeast leaders have made frantic efforts to secure his release, but the efforts have been fruitless.

While in Ebonyi State last week, President Muhammadu Buhari told the region’s leaders who pleaded for his release to allow the court to decide his fate. 

Buhari had made a similar remark to the Southeast leaders in Abuja.

 

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: APC fixes screening of presidential aspirants for May 23

NIGERIA'S ruling All Progressives Congress party (APC) has said it would screen all aspirants...
Impact

CSOs, stakeholders fault humanitarian ministry over diversion of multi-million naira rural women grant

STAKEHOLDERS and civil society organisations have faulted the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster...
Elections

Ganduje’s chief of staff, APC chieftain defect to NNPP

THE Chief of Staff to the Kano State governor, Alii Makoda, and two House...
Conflict and Security

Deborah: Kaduna bans religious protest

THE Kaduna State government has placed a ban on protests related to religious activity...
Breaking News

Deborah: Sokoto govt declares curfew as youths destroy property

The Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has declared a twenty-four-hour curfew in the state.  This...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: APC fixes screening of presidential aspirants for May 23

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.