- Advertisement -
29.2 C
Abuja

IPOB not proscribed in UK – British High Commission

News
Ijeoma OPARA
IPOB News
IPOB
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE British High Commission in Nigeria has said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not a proscribed organisation in the United Kingdom.

The High Commission made the clarification in a statement issued to debunk reports that that the UK government has recognised IPOB as a terrorist group.

“We are aware of inaccurate reporting circulating in the media and online that the UK Government has added the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the UK’s list of terrorist groups or organisations banned under UK law. These reports are untrue.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not a proscribed organisation in the UK,” the High Commission said.

The statement noted that the misconception resulted from a publication by the UK of a Country Policy and Information Note (CPIN) on separatist groups in South-Eastern Nigeria, including IPOB.

The publication provided information on the countries of origin for these groups to be analysed for use by the UK Government as they are relevant in handling cases of protection and human rights claims.

“All asylum and human rights claims made in the UK are considered on their individual facts in accordance with our obligations under the UN Refugee Convention and European Convention on Human Rights, taking into account, relevant background country information and case law,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

The statement added that the CPIN provided a general assessment of risks faced by individuals belonging to separatist groups, including IPOB, based on the available country information.

The statement further explained that the CPIN recognised that the Nigerian government had proscribed IPOB as a terrorist organisation, and some of its members who have committed human rights crimes may not be granted protection.

“This CPIN also acknowledges that the Nigerian government has proscribed IPOB as a terrorist organisation, some members of IPOB have reportedly used violence against the state and members of the public, and advises that persons who have committed human rights abuses must not be granted protection.”

It was widely reported on Friday that the UK government has recognised IPOB as a terrorist group, following the proscription of the group by the Nigerian government.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Aero Contractors denies report of closing down

AERO Contractors has debunked a report it was planning to shut down flight operations. The...
Education

Strike: FG, ASUU to meet again next week

THE Federal Government has said it would meet with the Academic Staff Union of...
News

We have not approved new electricity tariff – NERC

THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has denied reports that it approved tariff increase...
Elections

2023: Akeredolu asks Emefiele to resign

ONDO State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has insisted that the Governor of the Central Bank...
Elections

2023: ‘South-West APC united in quest to produce next president’

THE South-West chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the zone was...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAero Contractors denies report of closing down

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.