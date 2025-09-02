back to top

‘Japa’: International students with expired visas to face deportation from UK

Reading time: 1 mins
News
'Japa': International students with expired visas to face deportation from UK
UK Home Office Credit: Independent UK
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
Nanji Nandang VENLEY

THE United Kingdom (UK) government has contacted tens of thousands of international students directly through text and email, warning them they would face deportation if they overstay their visas.

The UK’s Home Office launched the new campaign following what it described as an ‘alarming’ rise in international students who enter the UK legally on student visas but go on to seek asylum after their visas expire.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told the BBC that some international students were seeking asylum “even when things haven’t changed in their home country.”

Home Office data reveals that roughly 13 per cent of about 14,800 cases of asylum applications in the UK since January were made by individuals who had entered the UK on a study visa.

Pakistan accounted for the largest share of these applications, with 5,700 cases, followed by students from India, Bangladesh, and Nigeria.

In Nigeria, many students, professionals and other citizens attempt to leave the country for greener pastures, including the UK, in what is known as ‘japa’ in local parlance.

According to the UK Home Office, while asylum applications from student visa holders have declined compared to last year, the figure remains nearly six times higher than in 2020.

In recent months, the Home Office has increasingly focused on curbing the use of study visas as a pathway to asylum claims.

The ICIR reported in May, that the department revealed plans to introduce new and tighter visa access for citizens of Nigeria, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, citing concerns over high rates of visa overstays and a surge in asylum applications from these countries.

Starting this September, the plans will introduce tougher requirements on visa refusal and course completion rates that universities must meet to retain their ability to sponsor future visas.


     

     

    Read Also:

    29-year-old Nigerian-British becomes UK Mayor
    8000 Nigerians applied for Chevening scholarships, but 49 were selected- British High Commissioner
    Abacha Loot: UK withholds £211 million stashed in late Nigerian dictator’s account
    Aisha returns to London to be with Buhari

    The Home Office announced in March that 43 failed asylum seekers and foreign offenders were returned on a charter flight to Nigeria and Ghana.

    The ICIR reported that data from 2024 revealed a sharp rise in UK visa rejections for Nigerians, with the rejection rate increasing from one in 31 applications in 2022 to one in eight by late 2023.

    Recall that the UK government announced a rise in visa fees for students, tourists, and other travelers in March.

    The student visa fee was increased from £363 to £490, reflecting a 35 per cent rise.

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement