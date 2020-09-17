8000 Nigerians applied for Chevening scholarships, but 49 were selected- British High Commissioner

THE UK Government has awarded Chevening scholarship to 49 Nigerians for the 2020/2021 Chevening cycle, Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria has said.

Laing made this known while hosting the Abuja cohort of the 2020 Chevening scholars at the British High Commissioner’s office in Maitama, noting that a total of 8000 Nigerians, highest in the world applied for the scholarship programme.

The gathering also served the pre-departure orientation programme for the Chevening scholars who would commence their study programmes in the UK this September.

“For the 2019/2020 Chevening application cycle, Nigeria recorded the highest number of applications globally, with 8000 applicants from Nigeria and about 6000 eligible applications,” the British High Commissioner said.

“Following this, a total of 49 Chevening scholarship and fellowship awards were made available to Nigerians this year.”

Speaking at the event, Oluwafunmilayo Ladepo, Chevening Programme Officer in Nigeria, stated that the 2020 selection was particularly challenging because applicants were interviewed virtually twice unlike the physical interviews that were conducted in the past.

“Chevening is a scholarship that emphasises leadership and networking and you’re supposed to maximize the opportunities this award offers when you get to the UK because Chevening currently boasts of an influential global alumni network exceeding 45,000 members, of which over 1,100 are Nigerians,” she added.

Notable Nigerian alumni included John Momoh, Chairman, Channels TV, Simon Kolawole, Publisher, The Cable, Mohammed Babandede, Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service.

In 2018, 53 Nigerians were selected for studies in the UK via the award wile 57 Nigerians were selected for the award in 2019.

Chevening is the UK government’s international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders and it is funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The recipients are personally selected by British embassies and high commissions throughout the world.

Advertisement

Chevening offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

Since 1983, over 50,000 professionals have studied in the UK through Chevening.

Application is on for the 2021/2022 academic year, and can be submitted online between September 3rd and November 3rd, 2020 on the Chevening website.