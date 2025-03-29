UK hikes study cost, travel visa applications

THE United Kingdom has announced a rise in visa fees for students, tourists, and other travelers.

This is seen as potentially impacting Nigerians and other international applicants planning to enter the country.

The fee increases were announced in a report published on the official website of the United Kingdom government and are set to take effect on April 9.

Consequently, travelers from visa-exempt countries who require an Electronic Travel Authorisation would face higher charges starting April 2, 2025.

The United Kingdom Home office said that the student visa fee has increased from £363 to £490, reflecting a 35 per cent rise.

It added that the fee for a six-month visit visa has increased from £100 to £115, with adjustments also made to other visa categories, including work and family visas.

The United Kingdom government said that the fee increase is essential to maintaining its immigration system and supporting public sector wages.

“It is right and fair to increase visa application fees to ensure that the costs of running the immigration system are met by those who benefit from it,” the Home Office stated.

It said that the cost of a Standard Visitor Visa, valid for up to six months, will rise by 10 per cent, increasing from £115 to £127.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

It added that fees for longer-term visitor visas will see significant increases, with the two-year visa rising from £432 to £475, the five-year visa increasing from £771 to £848, and the ten-year visa climbing from £963 to £1,059.

Along with visitor visas, the ETA fee, currently set at $12, will rise by 60% to $20 starting April 2, 2025.

“The changes will help maintain a sustainable and efficient immigration system,” the Home Office reiterated.

The ICIR reports that the United Kingdom last raised visa fees for work, visit, family, settlement, citizenship, and student visas on October 4, 2023.