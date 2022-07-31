23.1 C
Abuja

ISWAP behind attack on soldiers near Abuja – Report

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Marcus Fatunmole
ISWAP
File Photo: Members of ISWAP
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE SITE Intelligence Group, an American non-governmental organisation tracking the activities of Jihadist groups, has claimed that the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) carried out the attack on a military checkpoint around Zuma Rock in Niger State, near Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, last Thursday.

At least, one person died when gunmen opened fire on soldiers keeping vigil on the Abuja-Kaduna highway, which has become notorious for kidnapping and banditry.

The attack came barely a week after gunmen suspected to be terrorists ambushed and reportedly killed eight soldiers of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade patrolling the Bwari Area Council.

READ ALSO:

Four suspected informants arrested over Kuje jailbreak, Abuja attacks

One dead as suspected terrorists attack military checkpoint near Abuja

Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits plan attacks on Abuja, Lagos, others – NSCDC

- Advertisement -

Terrorists release three Abuja-Kaduna train abductees after flogging video

Before the Bwari attack, ISWAP had claimed responsibility for the offensive on the Correctional Centre in the Kuje area of the city, where the terrorists freed all 64 Boko Haram members at the facility, allowing a total of 879 inmates to escape and killing four inmates and one security operative.

The Nigerian government said the terrorists came with superior firepower.

Since the attack on the correctional facility and the soldiers in Bwari, there has been palpable fear in the nation’s capital, hitherto considered by many as relatively safe since President Muhammadu Buhari took over government on May 29, 2015.

Bombs had gone off repeatedly in the city during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s era, a few years after the deadly Boko Haram began an insurrection against the country in the North-East.

suicide bombing at the Police Headquarters on June 16, 2011, killing, at least, two people and leaving many vehicles in flames, was the first terrorist attack on the country’s capital.

The second onslaught soon followed, killing about 16 persons at the United Nations building on August 26, 2011.

- Advertisement -

The attack ripped through the building and forced officials to abandon the premises for a renovation that spanned many years.

Three years after, on April 14, 2014, a bomb-laden vehicle exploded at a bus park in Nyanya, the city’s suburb, killing 71 and injuring 124.

ISWAP, a splinter of Boko Haram, has been shifting base southwards from the North-East, where it has wreaked decade-long havoc, killing thousands, displacing millions and destroying infrastructures. 

A recently leaked memo claimed the terrorists planned to attack Abuja, Lagos, Katsina and three other states.

 

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health and Environment

Over 70% of Nigerian children denied exclusive breastfeeding benefits – UN

Over 70 per cent of children in Nigeria are denied benefits of exclusive breastfeeding,...
MSMEs

Women economic empowerment interventions in Enugu: How to fix what’s standing on the way

HAVING women enlisted into an Igwe's cabinet in an Enugu community to provide them...
Politics and Governance

2023: UK high commissioner meets Atiku

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing...
Featured News

FCTA re-opens Millennium park

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has re-opened the Millennium Park, Abuja, two years...
Featured News

INEC raises alarm over fake PVC registration portal

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned Nigerians about a fake online registration...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice fume as vigilantes reportedly killed 16 bandits in Plateau
Next articleINVESTIGATION: How networking firms use fake job vacancies to exploit, lure job seekers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.