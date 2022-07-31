Four suspected informants arrested over Kuje jailbreak, Abuja attacks

Four persons have reportedly been arrested by intelligence operatives for allegedly leaking information to terrorists on the Kuje jailbreak and recent attacks in Abuja.

The suspects were arrested more than three weeks after terrorists invaded the Kuje prison in the Federal Capital Territory on July 5

Terrorists also attacked a patrol team of the Presidential Guards Brigade in Bwari last week.

PRNigeria reports that the suspects were caught with items that included walkie-talkies, revolvers, knives, amulets, and old Chinese-made phones that do not use data.

A source was quoted as saying, “The suspects are currently being interrogated to determine if they are working for terrorist groups or armed bandits or other elements with ulterior motives.

“I can authoritatively inform you that while the military has deliberately refused to provide updates since the attack on Kuje Prison, to the last attacks on troops at the Bwari and Zuma Rock axes, the joint security task force has so far killed more than 70 armed criminals, including dangerous Kuje prison escapees and terrorists.”

It was gathered that the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has been coordinating a discreet intelligence operation on the recent attacks on security personnel and formations.