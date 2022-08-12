Bandits kill two vigilantes in Abuja

TWO vigilante members have been reported dead following an encounter with bandits at Gasakpa community in Gawu Ward, Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a member of the vigilante outfit, identified as Ishaku, the incident happened on Thursday afternoon at a forest bordering the FCT and Niger state.

Ishaku added that the group had mobilised to the forest to rescue a farmer, Aliyu Musa, who was abducted on the farm when they were attacked by the bandits.

The farmer, Musa said the bandits opened fire at the vigilantes when they were approaching their hideout.

According to him, two vigilantes were killed during an exchange of fire with the bandits.

The remains of the two victims would later be evacuated and buried by other members of the vigilante group.

Musa added that four other vigilantes who sustained gunshot injuries are being treated at a private hospital in Lambata, Niger State.

The ICIR reached out to the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, for more information on the incident.

However, the FCT police spokesperson said she has not heard about the incident.

But she promised to issue a statement when she gets the details.

On July 31, The ICIR reported that reportedly killed no less than 16 bandits in the Bangalala town of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

There were reports that at least 63 vigilantes from five communities of Kebbi State were confirmed dead after bandits ambushed them on March 6.

On June 26, 2022, A commander of a vigilante group, Danladi Dobbo, and four of his men were reportedly killed by bandits in Kpada community of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

The ICIR also reported the attack on a military checkpoint on the border between the FCT and Niger State, during which a soldier was killed.