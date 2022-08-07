30.1 C
FCTA moves to improve emergency response, disaster management in Abuja

Ijeoma OPARA
THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it plans to improve emergency response and disaster management in Abuja by partnering with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to a statement released by the FCTA on Sunday, Minister of the FCT Muhammad Bello disclosed the plan during a meeting with NEMA Director-General Mustapha Habib Ahmed.

The minister said the FCT administration had been making efforts to enforce planning regulations in flood-prone areas, adding that a partnership with the agency would be more effective.

“Mallam Bello while underscoring the importance of an effective collaboration between the two agencies of government, also thanked the NEMA DG for the support that the Agency has provided during flooding incidents and occasional disasters in the FCT, including its capacity building and palliative support which he said have also been very helpful.

“The Minister thereafter pledged the continued support of the FCT Administration for the activities of NEMA in tackling emergency situations, even as he assured that the FCTA will work to ensure the successful hosting of the Agency’s forthcoming National Conference on Disaster Management scheduled to take place in the FCT,” the statement said.

Bello also said an alternative Emergency Response and Ambulance Bay would be constructed within the city to replace those destroyed in the past.

In response, the NEMA DG said the agency will continue to build the capacity of personnel and stakeholders within the FCT both on tactical and operational levels.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

