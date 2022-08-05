25.1 C
Abuja

Police direct residents to obtain clearance from NCAA, NSA before flying drones in FCT

Conflict and SecurityDefence
Ijeoma OPARA
Drone. Image courtesy: Space.com
THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has directed residents to get certification from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and approval from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) before flying drones in the FCT.

The Command issued the directive on Friday while warning against indiscriminate and illegal use of drones in Nigeria’s capital city.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Josephine Adeh said in a statement that the warning followed apprehension among residents upon sighting drones within their locality.

“Information at the disposal of the Command as well as public outcry on the sighting of drones hovering over personal and government-restricted air-spaces contrary to extant laws, thereby creating fear and apprehension in the minds of residents.

“Consequent upon the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday has directed the immediate Enforcement of Drone usage Regulations, arrest of violators, and the confiscation of such drones,” the statement said.

According to the statement, specific certification from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and approval from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) should be obtained before flying drones in the FCT.

“The CP while calling for calm, noted that investigations carried out has shown that the small and lightweight drones sighted are of zero imminent security threat as they are flown by individuals for leisure or commercial purposes.

“However, to help the Police effectively police the air-spaces, it is important to in addition to the above notify the Police of the usage of the drone in every instance, especially for commercial purposes,” the statement added.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR.

