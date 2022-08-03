23.1 C
Abuja

Insecurity in FCT: FEC approves N2.6bn for purchase of vehicles, equipment

Featured NewsNews
Ijeoma OPARA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N2.6 billion for the purchase of vehicles and other equipment to support security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Muhammad Musa Bello made this known after the FEC meeting held on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Anthony Ogunleye, the contracts for the purchase of the vehicles and security gadgets was awarded to Coscharis Motors Ltd. and E&S Technology Ltd.

“The Minister disclosed that the first contract which is for the procurement of 60 units of Ford Ranger 4×4 wheel drive vehicles with security communication accessories including 3 years post sales service was awarded to Messrs Coscharis Motors Ltd at the sum of N1,835,108,613.95k.

“He also explained that the second contract which is for the purchase of various security gadgets and accessories to support security agencies in the FCT, was awarded to Messrs E&S Technology Ltd at the sum of N847,139,764.57,” the statement said.

Bello appealed to residents to cooperate with security operatives in the fight against criminality and provide relevant information when possible.

The FCT has been faced with increasing security challenges recently.

- Advertisement -

Kidnappings and banditry have escalated in the FCT with residents expressing fears over the situation.

In July, members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, freeing hundreds of inmates, including over 60 suspected terrorists.

In the same month, one soldier died in an attack by gunmen suspected to be terrorists on a military checkpoint around Zuma Rock in Niger State, along the Abuja-Kaduna road, near the FCT.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Hackers steal $5m, compromise 8,000 Solana wallets in cryptocurrency heist

HACKERS have stolen over $5 million in cryptocurrency assets from the Solana ecosystem after...
Featured News

ASUU strike: Nigerian students ask Buhari to sack education minister

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has demanded the dismissal of the Minister...
Conflict and Security

Insecurity: Benue govt restricts commercial motorcyclists

THE BENUE State government has restricted the activities of commercial motorcyclists, also known as...
Health

Nigerians condemn sale of free anti-malaria drugs at PHCs

NIGERIANS and health experts have lamented widespread extortion of citizens through the sale of...
Conflict and Security

FG justifies purchase of N1.4 billion security vehicles for Niger Republic 

THE NIGERIAN government has justified the purchase of vehicles valued at N1.4 billion for...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleASUU strike: Nigerian students ask Buhari to sack education minister
Next articleHackers steal $5m, compromise 8,000 Solana wallets in cryptocurrency heist

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.