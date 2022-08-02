Insecurity: Buhari seeks help from international community

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday called for the assistance of the international community in the campaign against terrorism and banditry the country.

Buhari made the call while receiving Letters of Credence of Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador James Kingston Christoff and his counterpart, Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Juan Alfred Miranda Oritz.

“I believe that matters of security have become the business of all nations as these challenges go beyond the abilities of any single country to effectively contain. The world must, therefore, work closely together and Nigeria counts on your support in cementing the relations between our countries at both bilateral and multilateral levels to surmount these global threats to civilization,” Buhari said.

The President also told the diplomats that successes in taming insecurity had been recorded through collaboration across borders, adding that more could be achieved.

He said, “The devastating effect of global insecurity, climate change and the post COVID-19 era has devastated global economies. Nations continue to struggle to recover from these multiple global challenges.

“The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has undermined the progress countries have achieved in tackling food security in the last decade. While the political instability in Libya continues to fuel terrorism in the Sahel, as well as scuttle democratic sustenance in both West and Central African regions.

“Nigeria is not left out of the equation, as we are fighting to rid our country of banditry, kidnapping, herder/farmer crisis and insurgency. We are, however, making meaningful progress with the support of friendly countries like yours to sustain these fights until we overcome these challenges.”

Buhari, in the same vein, urged the diplomats to monitor political developments in the country leading to the 2023 elections, saying they should remain true to their professional ethics of non-interference.

“The task before you require you both to build on the successes of your predecessors and further make efforts in the expansion and advancement of the cordial bilateral relations and cooperation between Nigeria and your respective countries. These relations as you all know, span across political, socio-economic and cultural spheres, that have overtime benefitted our peoples.

“I am confident that, in carrying out your diplomatic responsibilities in the course of your tour of duties, you will spare time to appreciate the uniqueness and strength in our country’s cultural diversities, in terms of both human and natural resources, as well as the flora and fauna across the country,’’ the President noted.

In his remarks, on behalf of the ambassadors, the Canadian High Commissioner thanked Buhari for receiving them.

“Today marks formal beginning of our engagement with the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will work closely with ministers and officials to start a progressive relationship,’’ Christoff said.