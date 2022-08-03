ASUU: Deadline for Buhari’s order elapses, no visible action from Education minister

THE deadline on the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to address the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and report back to him within two weeks elapsed on Tuesday, with the parties yet to make any headway in their negotiations.

ASUU embarked on strike on February 14 over unmet demands by the government.

Some of the demands date back to the unimplemented 2009 agreement the Federal Government had with the union.

ASUU’s strike has paralysed academic activities in all universities where its members downed tools.

On Monday, The ICIR reported how the union extended the strike by another four weeks following alleged failure by the government to address the impasse.

The ICIR also reported how the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), backed by some civil society organisations and students, organised a nationwide solidarity protest supporting ASUU on August 26 and 27.

Buhari had ordered Adamu to work with other officials in his government to resolve the stalemate during a meeting with the relevant Federal Government officials in his office on July 19.

On Tuesday, The ICIR reporter contacted Ben. Bem Goong, Director, Press and Public Relations, in the Education Ministry, to get an update on the minister’s response to the president’s directive.

He did not respond to a text and Whatsapp messages sent to him.

His phone also call-forwarded the reporter’s number while attempting to reach him.