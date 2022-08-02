FCTA re-opens Millennium park

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has re-opened the Millennium Park, Abuja, two years after the facility was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of the FCT Muhammad Bello, present at the re-opening on Monday, described the development as a milestone event for the city.

“Today signifies a milestone for the city. A day when officially, our own Millennium Park in Abuja will be open after over two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us in the city, this occasion today is more than just the reopening of the park but appreciating God Almighty for having taking us safely through all these difficult times.”

He appealed to operators in the city to cooperate with the FCTA park policy and respect existing regulations.

The FCTA had began an enforcement of the park policy within the city.

In July, Bello said the policy was revived to ensure that 40 per cent of the city was kept clean and green according to the Master plan.

All parks within the city were ordered to close at 7:00 pm and an alcohol ban was enforced.

An enforcement team also patrolled the city, ensuring adherence to the policy.

At the event, Bello urged those against the park policy to support the Administration in reviving the Abuja Masterplan.

The FCTA had ordered the closure of the park at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order was given a few days to Christmas Day in 2020, as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus.

However, despite the relaxation of some COVID-19 restrictions, the park remained shut till Monday.