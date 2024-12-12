‘Let heaven fall,’ Wike says as Senate moves to probe demolitions in FCT

THE minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has insisted on the continuous demolition of properties in the nation’s capital, stating that he will not be swayed by ‘blackmail’.

Speaking during the distribution of operational vehicles to security agencies at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, December 12, Wike said he would not be deterred by blackmail or public outcry.

He described the actions taken by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as necessary to reclaim land unlawfully occupied.

According to him, the structures being demolished by the FCDA are illegal buildings constructed on government land.

“Let me use this opportunity to tell Nigerians and residents of Abuja, we are not afraid of blackmailing,” Wike stated.

“In fact, you cannot be in this kind of position and say you cannot be blackmailed particularly as regards this Abuja. There are so many land grabbers. Some of us have come to put our feet down. Let heaven fall. It is even better that heaven comes down now so that we would not be fasting again to go to heaven.”

The minister added that the properties being demolished not only pose security risks but had been constructed on lands that rightfully belonged to the government.

“We would stop anybody who thinks they will take government land for whatever reason without formal approval. We would not look at your face. If you like be a civil rights activist or a television personality…

“What is wrong is wrong; no amount of blackmail can stop us. People take government property without approval or documentation.”

The ICIR reports that Wike’s latest reaction was despite protests and widespread backlash on demolitions in the FCT, with many Nigerians dubbing the former Rivers governor as a “land grabber.”

Recently, residents of Life Camp, a community in the city, protested against attempts to demolish Paulosa Homes, which they claimed was being carried out under Wike’s directive.

The event was followed by a video of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, during his visit to the community, accusing the FCT Minister of wrongfully revoking people’s ownership rights.

Meanwhile, the minister’s comments came as the Senate has ordered a probe into the demolitions.

A motion sponsored by the senator representing the FCT, Ireti.Kingibe, had called for an immediate halt to the demolitions and the establishment of an investigative committee.

The committee, according to the Senate, will look into the impact of the demolitions, which have left many residents displaced, and will also invite Wike to explain the rationale behind the exercises.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio clarified that while some demolitions were court-ordered and could not be halted, the Senate was concerned about those that were not.

Akpabio further stressed that Wike would be required to appear before the committee to explain the situation.