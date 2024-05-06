Again, bandits attack Kaduna community, kill six

Reading time: 1 mins
Crime
An illustration depicting insecurity. A kidnapping scene.
An illustration depicting a kidnapping scene.
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

BANDITS attacked the Ambe community of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday, May 5, and killed six persons.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the attack to Channels Television on Monday, May 6.

Read Also:

He disclosed that the command arrested a suspect in connection with the attack.

Hassan claimed that police officers from the Sanga Divisional Police Station and Operation Safe Haven troops rushed to the community and engaged the bandits in a gunfight after receiving a distress call.

He said one of the bandits was taken into custody, and others fled into the forest with gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the representative for the Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Daniel Amos, said eight persons were injured in the incident and were receiving treatment in a hospital.

He added that six people died in the attack.

The lawmaker urged the people of the Sanga Local Government Area to maintain peace while denouncing the most recent incident which he said aimed at undermining his constituency’s safety.

Read Also:

Bandits kidnap another Catholic priest in Kaduna
Troops kill bandit, recover AK-47 rifle,18 motorcycles in Kaduna

The ICIR reports that for years, Kaduna State has been the centre of violent attacks in Nigeria, recording several incidents of kidnapping for ransom, attacks on villages and abductions.

In 2022, the Kaduna International Airport was attacked by terrorists and a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Shehu Na’Allah, was killed.

Terrorists, numbering over 200, invaded the Kaduna International Airport located in Igabi Local Government, disrupting the operation and killing one security personnel of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.


     

     

    On Thursday, May 2, the police announced the arrest of Ibrahim Abdullahi, one of the suspects involved in the violent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train in March 2022.

    The Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this during a press briefing in Kaduna State.

    The Police spokesperson also revealed that 48 AK-47 rifles were found with the suspect during his arrest.

    According to Adejobi, Abdullahi, known as “Mandi,” was also involved in the abduction of students from Greenfield University in 2021. 

     

     

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.