Again, bandits attack Kaduna community, kill six

BANDITS attacked the Ambe community of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday, May 5, and killed six persons.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the attack to Channels Television on Monday, May 6.

Read Also:

He disclosed that the command arrested a suspect in connection with the attack.

Hassan claimed that police officers from the Sanga Divisional Police Station and Operation Safe Haven troops rushed to the community and engaged the bandits in a gunfight after receiving a distress call.

He said one of the bandits was taken into custody, and others fled into the forest with gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the representative for the Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Daniel Amos, said eight persons were injured in the incident and were receiving treatment in a hospital.

He added that six people died in the attack.

The lawmaker urged the people of the Sanga Local Government Area to maintain peace while denouncing the most recent incident which he said aimed at undermining his constituency’s safety.

The ICIR reports that for years, Kaduna State has been the centre of violent attacks in Nigeria, recording several incidents of kidnapping for ransom, attacks on villages and abductions.

In 2022, the Kaduna International Airport was attacked by terrorists and a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Shehu Na’Allah, was killed.

Terrorists, numbering over 200, invaded the Kaduna International Airport located in Igabi Local Government, disrupting the operation and killing one security personnel of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





On Thursday, May 2, the police announced the arrest of Ibrahim Abdullahi, one of the suspects involved in the violent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train in March 2022.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this during a press briefing in Kaduna State.

The Police spokesperson also revealed that 48 AK-47 rifles were found with the suspect during his arrest.

According to Adejobi, Abdullahi, known as “Mandi,” was also involved in the abduction of students from Greenfield University in 2021.