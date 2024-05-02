Police arrest mastermind of Abuja-Kaduna train attack, recover 48 AK-47 rifles 

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Thursday, May 2, announced the arrest of Ibrahim Abdullahi, one of the suspects involved in the violent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train in March 2022.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this during a press briefing in Kaduna State.

According to Adejobi, Abdullahi, known as “Mandi,” was also involved in the abduction of students from Greenfield University in 2021.

The Police spokesperson also revealed that 48 AK-47 rifles were found with the suspect during his arrest.

Adejobi said Abdullahi masterminded and participated in the kidnapping and murder of students of Greenfield University and most of the kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

He said the suspect was arrested based on credible information at the Abuja-Kaduna Road flyover by Rido Junction in Chikun Local Government Area.

He explained that the suspect confessed to being a leader of a kidnap syndicate terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway and ranked among notorious bandits like Dogo Gide and Bello Turji, who had terrorised the North.

He added that investigations were underway to determine his weapons’ sponsor(s) and supplier(s).

The ICIR reported in 2023 that another suspect linked to the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Bello Yellow, was arrested by vigilantes in Abuja.

The suspect was reportedly arrested by vigilantes in the Zuba area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was gathered that he was apprehended in the early hours of Sunday, January 22, when he alighted from a car around Dan-Kogi Motor Park.

A vigilante, who refused to disclose his name, said members of the Miyetti Allah sighted the suspect in the area.

Reports say N103,000 cash, three sticks of cigarettes, and a lighter were found in his possession.

The vigilante source stated that the Divisional Police Officer in Zuba came to the vigilante office with his men to pick up the suspect.

The ICIR reported that terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train in March 2022. Several passengers were abducted in the incident.

This organisation gathered that the terrorists used an improvised explosive device to derail the train.

According to a passenger on the train, who was identified as Anas Iro Dansuma, the explosives destroyed the train’s engines around Katari to Rijana.

Dansuma said the terrorists attacked the train and shot sporadically.

Pictures and videos from the attack seen by The ICIR show passengers who sustained injuries, while some parts of the train were destroyed.

Earlier in October 2021, terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train with explosives, forcing a suspension of operations on the rail line.

For years, Kaduna State has been the centre of violent attacks in Nigeria, with several incidents of kidnapping for ransom, attacks on villages and abductions.

In 2022, the Kaduna International Airport was attacked by terrorists and a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Shehu Na’Allah, was killed.

Terrorists, numbering over 200, invaded the Kaduna International Airport located in Igabi Local Government, disrupting the operation and killing one security personnel of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

The attack caused panic at the airport and reportedly grounded a Lagos-bound AZMAN aircraft scheduled to take off at 12:30 p.m.