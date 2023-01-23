Vigilantes apprehend Abuja-Kaduna train attack suspect

A SUSPECT linked to the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Bello Yellow, has been arrested by vigilantes in Abuja.

The suspect was reportedly arrested by vigilantes in the Zuba area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was gathered that he was apprehended in the early hours of Sunday, January 22, when he alighted from a car around Dan-Kogi Motor Park.

A vigilante, who refused to disclose his name, said the suspect was sighted by members of the Miyetti Allah in the area.

He said, “They called the attention of our members attached to the motor park for assistance. He was apprehended and taken to our office, where he was searched and detained before being handed over to the police around 4 a.m.”

Reports say the sum of N103,000 cash was found in Bello’s possession, as well as three sticks of cigarette and a lighter.

The vigilante source stated that the Divisional Police Officer in Zuba personally came to the vigilante office with his men to pick up the suspect.

Attempts to get the response of the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, were unsuccessful as she did not pick up her calls. She also failed to respond to a message sent to her phone.

The ICIR reported that terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train in March 2022. Several passengers were abducted in the incident.