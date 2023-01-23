34.6 C
Abuja

Vigilantes apprehend Abuja-Kaduna train attack suspect

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Abuja - Kaduna Train
The attacked Abuja - Kaduna Train. Photo Credit: Yusuf Anka/Twitter
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A SUSPECT linked to the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Bello Yellow, has been arrested by vigilantes in Abuja.

The suspect was reportedly arrested by vigilantes in the Zuba area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was gathered that he was apprehended in the early hours of Sunday, January 22, when he alighted from a car around Dan-Kogi Motor Park.

READ ALSO:
Ansaru, not ISWAP, responsible for Abuja-Kaduna train attack – Gumi

Abuja-Kaduna train attackers behind attack on Kuje Prison &#8211; Gumi&#8217;s aide

Lady killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack was planning wedding in October

Nigerians react to death of medical doctor in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

- Advertisement -

A vigilante, who refused to disclose his name, said the suspect was sighted by members of the Miyetti Allah in the area.

He said, “They called the attention of our members attached to the motor park for assistance. He was apprehended and taken to our office, where he was searched and detained before being handed over to the police around 4 a.m.”

Reports say the sum of N103,000 cash was found in Bello’s possession, as well as three sticks of cigarette and a lighter.

The vigilante source stated that the Divisional Police Officer in Zuba personally came to the vigilante office with his men to pick up the suspect.

Attempts to get the response of the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, were unsuccessful as she did not pick up her calls. She also failed to respond to a message sent to her phone.

The ICIR reported that terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train in March 2022. Several passengers were abducted in the incident.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Passengers stranded as workers down tools at Lagos airport

DOZENS of intending travellers were left stranded on Monday after staff of the Nigerian...
Media Opportunities

Geneva Health Files offers 2023 fellowship

AN inter-disciplinary journalistic initiative that reports on power and politics, Geneva Health Files, is...
Elections

There’s a proposed system to stop vote buying, can it work?

IN the last Ekiti state governorship election, the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD,...
News

Ogun govt declares work-free days for PVC collection

THE Ogun state government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24 and 25, as...
Political Analysis

2023: 10 factors that could affect presidential election outcome

By Jideofor Adibe, Nasarawa State University, Keffi AS Nigerians inch closer to the February 2023...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Passengers stranded as workers down tools at Lagos airport

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.