Nigerians react to death of medical doctor in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Bankole Abe
1min read

NIGERIANS have reacted to the death of a young medical doctor, Chinelo Megafu, in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Chinelo allegedly died from injuries sustained during the attack, which occurred on Monday night.

The ICIR reported that the train was attacked while traveling from Abuja to Kaduna.

Chinelo, with Twitter handle @nelo_x, had earlier tweeted that she was aboard the ill-fated train after she sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

“I’m in the train. I have been shot please pray for me,” she tweeted.

Following reports that the young medical doctor eventually died from her injuries, many Nigerians have reacted to the development on Twitter.

Below are some of the reactions.

 

 

The ICIR gathered that the terrorists used an improvised explosive device to derail the train.

According to a passenger on the train, who identified himself as Anas Iro Dansuma, the explosives destroyed the train’s engines around Katari to Rijana. Anas said the terrorists attacked the train and shot sporadically.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

