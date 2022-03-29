Nigerians react to death of medical doctor in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

— 1 min read

NIGERIANS have reacted to the death of a young medical doctor, Chinelo Megafu, in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Chinelo allegedly died from injuries sustained during the attack, which occurred on Monday night.

The ICIR reported that the train was attacked while traveling from Abuja to Kaduna.

Chinelo, with Twitter handle @nelo_x, had earlier tweeted that she was aboard the ill-fated train after she sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

“I’m in the train. I have been shot please pray for me,” she tweeted.

I'm in the train . I have been shot please pray for me. — Chinelo (@nelo_x) March 28, 2022

Following reports that the young medical doctor eventually died from her injuries, many Nigerians have reacted to the development on Twitter.

Below are some of the reactions.

Just learnt that Dr Chinelo didn't make it. This is heartbreaking on so many levels. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QcWR3GqZcC — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) March 29, 2022

my country keeps showing us new levels of how much it has failed us, “you think we failed you enough yesterday? we’d fail you a lot more today”. Nobody’s safe except the govt people in their bulletproof trucks bought with money they stole from us. Whew

RIP Chinelo 🕊 — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) March 29, 2022

All Dr Chinelo asked for was a prayer in her final moments. She didn’t ask for money to be treated, she didn’t ask to be rescued, she didn’t criticise the government in their failing moment to protect her citizens, all she wanted was a miracle to live and Nigeria(ns) failed her. — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) March 29, 2022

I couldn’t sleep all night thinking about and praying for this young medical doctor. I’ve just learned that she died by the train. Nigeria – why?!! I am heartbroken 💔 we must fix this country and stop destroying our future generations. Rest in Peace Chinelo. Rest in Peace. https://t.co/YLi9G47MLB — Dr. Ayoade Alakija (@yodifiji) March 29, 2022

Dr Chinelo was making an honest living, she was working at St Gerald's hospital in Kaduna, she wanted more for herself and processed her papers to leave this hell-hole. She resigned last month to leave the country this Friday then this happened. Nigeria why???💔💔💔 — Lady S (@Stephadamu) March 29, 2022

The ICIR gathered that the terrorists used an improvised explosive device to derail the train.

According to a passenger on the train, who identified himself as Anas Iro Dansuma, the explosives destroyed the train’s engines around Katari to Rijana. Anas said the terrorists attacked the train and shot sporadically.