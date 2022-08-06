24.1 C
Abuja

I am still a strong supporter of Buhari, says released train abductee

InterviewsNews
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Photo collage of Hassan Usman before and when he was in captivity
Advertisement

Related

[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]: President Muhammadu Buhari has failed – Shehu Sani

FG can’t borrow N1.1 trillion yearly to meet ASUU’s demands – Minister

EFCC threatens to arrest dollar hoarders as naira hits new low

2023: Keyamo reacts to appointment as Tinubu’s campaign spokesperson

CWG: Tobi Amusan scales 100m hurdles semi-final

Advertisement
Advertisement

DESPITE spending more than 100 days in captivity, Hassan Usman, one of the released abductees from the Abuja-Kaduna train, has maintained that he still remains a strong supporter of President Buhari.

Usman, a lawyer, and his wife, Amina were among the passengers abducted in an attack on the trrain on March 28.

Hassan was among the several victims seen in a viral video being tortured by the terrorists before his eventual release, alongside two others, on July 25.

Speaking with The ICIR in an exclusive interview in Kaduna, Usman described his days in the kidnappers’ den as a terrible experience.

“It has been a bitter experience I must say. Since when we were captured, we have to walk a long miles for almost three days before we reached a camp where we were detained for close to four months and being there is a bitter experience actually. Because since we arrived that camp, we have been sleeping on bare ground for most of the time. Come rain, come sunshine, we have been there. Mosquitoes and reptiles and snakes were biting us for a very long time. We have killed more than 10 snakes and some other reptiles like scorpions or what have you.”

He explained that the terrorists said they attacked them to protest for the release of their members who have been detained by the government for several years.

He added that the terrorists said once their demands are met, the rest of the captives would be released.

- Advertisement -

Hassan noted that even though he is still a strong supporter of Buhari, the President has failed in the area of security.

“I am still a strong supporter of Buhari but in terms of security, I can score this government below average. Because one of their major responsibilities is to see that the lives and property of citizens are being guaranteed by the government. But as it is now, I can say that the government has failed woefully in that area. Despite the huge resources allocated for security in Nigeria, there is nothing to write home about.”

He called on government to secure the release of other victims in captivity noting that the terrorists are becoming more fierce the longer the victims are staying in their camp.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice and good governance. You can shoot him an email via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]: President Muhammadu Buhari has failed – Shehu Sani

By Oluwatobi Enitan, Fatunbi Olayinka and Sinafi Omanga Shehu Sani is a Nigerian senator who...
Education

FG can’t borrow N1.1 trillion yearly to meet ASUU’s demands – Minister

MINISTER of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo has said the striking members...
Business and Economy

Low confidence in naira is forcing Nigerians to hedge money in dollar – Economist

AN Economist, Tope Fasua on Friday said many Nigerians are hedging their money in...
Featured News

EFCC threatens to arrest dollar hoarders as naira hits new low

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has threatened to arrest Nigerians hoarding dollars...
Business and Economy

Public sector employers’ Pencom contribution in 2021 declined by 8.9% – Report

THE National Pension Commission (PenCom) 2021 annual report showed that public sector employers in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]: President Muhammadu Buhari has failed – Shehu Sani

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.