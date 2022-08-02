VIDEO: Abuja-Kaduna train kidnap victims narrate surviving 75 days of terror

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting The ICIR) spoke exclusively to victims and relevant stakeholders on the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by terrorists.
Watch the video below:
The International Centre for Investigative Reporting The ICIR) spoke exclusively to victims and relevant stakeholders on the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by terrorists.
Watch the video below:
We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.
Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.
[molongui_author_box]