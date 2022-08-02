21.6 C
Abuja

VIDEO: Abuja-Kaduna train kidnap victims narrate surviving 75 days of terror

Conflict and SecurityNews
Editorial
Abuja-Kaduna train victims
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting The ICIR) spoke exclusively to victims and relevant stakeholders on the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by terrorists.

Watch the video below:

Author profile
Editorial
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Insecurity: 7,222 killed, 3,823 abducted in seven months – Report

BANDITRY and terrorist attacks have escalated across Nigeria, leading to the death of 7,222...
News

Insecurity: Bello shuts down brothels, bans facemask use in Kogi

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of all brothels harbouring commercial sex workers...
Crime

NDLEA busts Mkpurummiri production labs in Lagos, Anambra

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has raided and dismantled two...
Diaspora News

Irish Senator protests death sentence for men convicted of raping underage boys in Bauchi

RETIRED Irish Army Captain and serving senator Thomas Martin Clonan, joined a protest staged...
Health and Environment

Over 70% of Nigerian children denied exclusive breastfeeding benefits – UN

Over 70 per cent of children in Nigeria are denied benefits of exclusive breastfeeding,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleIrish Senator protests death sentence for men convicted of raping underage boys in Bauchi
Next articleNDLEA busts Mkpurummiri production labs in Lagos, Anambra

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.