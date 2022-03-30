Lady killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack was planning wedding in October

— 1 min read

A VICTIM of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Farida Suleiman Mohammed, was to planning to get married in October.

Farida’s brother Maarouf Suleiman Mohammed told The ICIR that Farida, 30, was planning the wedding before she was killed by terrorists during the attack on the Kaduna-bound train on Monday night.

A medical doctor Chinelo Magafu and others also lost their lives in the attack.

Maarouf said Farida, a lawyer, was looking forward to her wedding in October.

“Farida wasn’t married, although her wedding Fatiha was slated for October. My parents are taking it quite well. My faith believes someone killed like she was has Jannah ordained for her. There’s some solace in knowing that,” Maarouf said.

He disclosed that Farida was going to Kaduna to attend a seminar that will commence the following day when she met her death on the ill-fated train.

“I was at the train station to pick her up when I overhead some security operatives saying that the train had been deliberately derailed and was under attack,” he said.

Maarouf said the Kaduna State government was not sincere to families of victims, who he said were kept in the dark for several hours.

He added that Farida, the second of three kids, was buried on Tuesday according to Islamic rites.