Wike to chief of army staff: Make a difference, shun politics

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has charged Ibrahim Attahiru to make a difference in his position as the nation’s chief of army staff (COAS) by shunning politicisation of the army.

He has also asked the army chief to withdraw troops providing security to both state governors and politicians across the country.

He stated these on Tuesday when the army chief led senior military officers, including the new general officer commanding the Six Division in Port Harcourt Sani Mohammed, on a courtesy visit to the government house in Port Harcourt.

Wike charged the COAS to make a difference by fighting myriads of security challenges in the country, ranging from banditry to terrorism, kidnappings and militancy, among several others.

“The country is facing a lot of insecurity now. So withdraw these soldiers from politicians so that the soldiers can go and do their work,” he stated.

“In those days when you see a soldier, you run. These days, it is difficult because soldiers have been exposed to politics.

“I want you to make a difference to say that what your interest is to protect Nigerians, fight bandits, insurgency and not to carry ballot boxes.”

He lamented the role played by the army in the 2019 election in the state.

“It was a big shame, what happened in 2019 in this state. I am sure you must have watched it on television. I am sure you must have watched where the Six Division turned to INEC office with ballot papers everywhere,” he said.

Speaking further, the governor said he lacked confidence in the leadership of the former service chiefs led by Gabriel Olonisakin.

According to him, the move necessitated his decision to oppose the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF)’s endorsement for fresh withdrawal of funds by the federal government to fight insecurity.

He, however, called for more collaboration in the fight against insecurity