Suspend bill seeking to institutionalise hijab in schools, CAN tells NASS

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the House of Representatives to suspend a bill before it seeking to institutionalise the use of hijab in schools.

“The bill titled ‘Religious Discrimination (Prohibition, Prevention) Bill, 2021’ is seeking to provide a mechanism for enforcing certain provisions of the Constitution and other international laws that recognise the right of a female to adorn hijab in public and private establishments in Nigeria,” CAN said.

CAN, in a statement by its general-secretary Joseph Daramola, said that the bill was ill-timed and uncalled for.

“We wonder what the sponsors of the Bill seek to gain from it other than to compound the security problem and the wearing of hijab in public and Christian schools,” part of the statement read.

“To what extent does this controversial bill seek to promote peace, order and good governance? Has dress code become part of the Exclusive Legislative List?”

The statement added that while Nigerians were expecting the National Assembly to make laws that would address the lopsided appointments, insecurity, unemployment and economic predicament, lawmakers were interested in making laws seeking to promote one religion.

Such a disposition, according to CAN, was totally unacceptable in a country with multiple religions.

The bill is coming on the heels of controversy surrounding the use of hijab in missionary schools in Kwara State.

In the height of the controversy and crisis which have pitched adherents of both the Christian and Muslim religions against each other, Kwara State government ordered the indefinite closure of the schools in concern.

CAN has accused Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State of taking sides in the crisis.