Wike redeems N200m pledge to families of security operatives killed by IPOB

NYESOM Wike, governor of Rivers State, has redeemed his pledge of N20 Million to each family of the ten security personnel killed by members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Oyigbo local government area.

Wike had on Wednesday last week during a condolence visit to Joseph Mukan, the Rivers State commissioner of police, announced the donation of 20 million naira to each family of the four policemen and six soldiers killed by IPOB members in Oyigbo.

According to Kelvin Ebiri, special assistant on media to the governor, cheques were presented to the bereaved widows at the state police command and 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt, respectively on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf the governor Tammy Wennike Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government, reiterated that the gesture is in fulfilment of his earlier promise to alleviate the plight of the widows and their children.

Danagogo, while describing the murder of the security personnel by IPOB members as unacceptable and should be condemned by every right-thinking Nigerian, said the state government will not tolerate any terrorist group like IPOB in the state or allow them to kill any innocent citizen, particularly policemen and soldiers who are defending and protecting citizens of the state.

“As a Governor who matches his words with action, he has sent us to come and redeem that promise and to present the cheques of 20 million each to the widows of the four police officers killed by IPOB.”

Governor Wike assured the state commissioner of police that the state will always stand with the police to fight crime.

In his response, Mr. Mukan, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu thanked Governor Wike for fulfilling his promise.

He said the police have recovered some arms and arrested some persons who have made confessional statements. According to him, 22 persons have been charged to court.

Similarly, at the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, the governor commiserated with the Nigerian Army, the widows and families of the 6 soldiers killed by IPOB.

He said Rivers State government will ensure that the criminal elements who killed the soldiers and cart away their arms and ammunition are arrested and prosecuted.

“The governor made a pronouncement that he will give a token sum of 20 Million to each of the widows of the slain soldiers. So, we are here to fulfil that promise to give cheques to the widows so that they can be able to survive in the absence of their breadwinners” he said

Orlu Irefin, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in his remarks, expressed the gratitude on behalf of the chief of army staff, Tukur Yusuf Buratai and the entire Nigerian Army to the Rivers State governor for the kind gesture to the widows of the slain soldiers.

He dispelled the rumour on social media on the activities of the Army in Oyigbo, emphasizing that action of the army in the area is within the ambit of the law and rules of engagement

Danagogo was accompanied by Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the state commissioner for information and communications, and Inime Aguma, commissioner for social welfare.