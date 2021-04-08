Again, gunmen attack Police station in Imo, free detained suspects

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SOME yet-to-be-identified gunmen have, again, attacked another police station in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State and freed detained suspects.

According to a report, the gunmen attacked the Police station around 1 am on Thursday morning and freed detained suspects in police custody.

During the violent attack, the gunmen were said to have kidnapped one Police officer and injured two others.

Spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the attack to The ICIR.

He said none of the officers at the Police station was missing and the attack was repelled.

However, according to The Punch, Ikeokwu had acknowledged that one police officer was missing and two others injured during the course of the attack.

He also confirmed that some suspects detained in the Police facility were freed by the attackers.

Recently, there has been a recurrence of violent attacks on Police stations and security operatives in Imo state.

The immediate past Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had alleged that the Eastern Security Network (ESN) was responsible for the several attacks on security operatives in the state. However, Governor Hope Uzodinma has blamed some ‘aggrieved politicians’ for the attacks.

Uzodinma said this when he featured on Channels TV programme, Politics Today, on Wednesday evening.

According to Uzodinma, the aggrieved politicians hired hoodlums from another state to perpetrate the attacks.

He further noted that the attacks were not about the agitation of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).

“They try to identify grievances of people in a particular area. They hire hoodlums from outside Imo State. They bring them in pretending to be IPOB and they commit this crime and they go away.

“It is not about IPOB. Yes, we agree, we have aggrieved IPOB members. But I can tell you, those who are doing these destructions, most of them were brought from outside Imo state,” Uzodinma said.

He further said that the state government was working hard to ensure that the sponsors of the attacks were brought to book.