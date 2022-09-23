2023: Wike says Atiku can’t be president, challenges PDP to suspend him

THE governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed reasons why the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will not emerge Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Wike gave his reasons today at a live media chat in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

This was in relation to the political controversies that have been dominating the party’s affairs ahead of the general elections.

Wike asserted at the chat that Abubakar could not emerge president without winning any of Lagos, Kano and Rivers states.

He said, “In 2015, Buhari won Lagos and Kano states. Also, in 2019, Buhari won Lagos and Kano states, and PDP won Rivers State.

“Presently, Atiku does not have Lagos and Kano states, and now he said he doesn’t need Rivers State. How can he win?”

Wike and some members of the party, mostly from the southern part of the country, have been insisting on the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Following the failure of the party’s leadership to address his demand, Wike recently led his camp to pull out from the PDP presidential campaign council.

It was gathered that there were talks within the party suggesting that Wike might be suspended from the party.

The Rivers State governor has, however, challenged the National Executive Committee of the party to suspend him.

“I beg them today, they shouldn’t waste time. They should call a NEC meeting and say ‘the Governor of Rivers State, you’re hereby suspended from the party,’ ” he said.

Wike further said the leadership of the party knew what he was capable of doing.

“Anything you see you take. They know what I will do. Nobody has the monopoly of creating problems,” he said.