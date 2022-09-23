27.1 C
Abuja

2023: Wike says Atiku can’t be president, challenges PDP to suspend him

News
Raji Olatunji
Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed reasons why the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will not emerge Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Wike gave his reasons today at a live media chat in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

This was in relation to the political controversies that have been dominating the party’s affairs ahead of the general elections.

READ ALSO:

Ayu manipulated the PDP presidential primary – Wike

Ayu: More trouble for Atiku as Wike&#8217;s camp pulls out of campaign council

Wike signs law allowing women’s inheritance of family property

- Advertisement -

Wike rejects Jibrin&#8217;s resignation as BoT chair, insists Ayu must go

Wike asserted at the chat that Abubakar could not emerge president without winning any of Lagos, Kano and Rivers states.

He said, “In 2015, Buhari won Lagos and Kano states. Also, in 2019, Buhari won Lagos and Kano states, and PDP won Rivers State.

“Presently, Atiku does not have Lagos and Kano states, and now he said he doesn’t need Rivers State. How can he win?”

Wike and some members of the party, mostly from the southern part of the country, have been insisting on the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Following the failure of the party’s leadership to address his demand, Wike recently led his camp to pull out from the PDP presidential campaign council.

It was gathered that there were talks within the party suggesting that Wike might be suspended from the party.

- Advertisement -

The Rivers State governor has, however, challenged the National Executive Committee of the party to suspend him.

“I beg them today, they shouldn’t waste time. They should call a NEC meeting and say ‘the Governor of Rivers State, you’re hereby suspended from the party,’ ” he said.

Wike further said the leadership of the party knew what he was capable of doing.

“Anything you see you take. They know what I will do. Nobody has the monopoly of creating problems,” he said.

 

 

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Two persons rescued from Lagos collapsed building

A three-storey building has collapsed on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos. According to the...
News

Ayu manipulated the PDP presidential primary – Wike

THE governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the national chairman of...
News

NCC advises users on Zoom’s data breach

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has advised zoom users to update the application directly...
Conflict and Security

Troops kill 36 terrorists, arrest two in Borno

THE Nigerian Military says troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed about 36 Boko...
Tax and Taxation

FIRS warns government agencies over contracting collection of taxes to consultants

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAyu manipulated the PDP presidential primary – Wike
Next articleTwo persons rescued from Lagos collapsed building

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.