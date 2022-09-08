Wike rejects Jibrin’s resignation as BoT chair, insists Ayu must go

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has rejected the resignation of Walid Jibrin as the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, who expressed his rejection of Jibrin on Thursday in Port Harcourt, insisted that the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, must vacate his position for peace to reign in the party.

The ICIR reported on Wednesday that Jibrin, who has occupied the position for more than five years, resigned his position at the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

Reacting, Wike said the resignation of the BoT chairman will not stop him from demanding Ayu’s removal.

Apart from Ayu pledging to resign if the party ticket went to the Northern part of the country, the governor said the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, assured him Ayu would resign when he came to seek his support shortly after the convention.

“When we finished our convention on a Saturday to Sunday, the candidate of the party (Atiku) came to see me in my house in Abuja on Monday around 10:30 am. The candidate told me: ‘I want us to work together’ and then he said, ‘Look, Ayu must go’.

“I said why?” He said because when a candidate comes from the north, the chairman will come from the south. And I am saying, implement what you told me. What offence have I committed? It has nothing to do with Wike; it has to do with integrity.

- Advertisement -

“I challenge the presidential candidate to deny this. If he denies this, I will go further to say so many things to Nigerians because enough is enough,” the governor said on Thursday during the commissioning of the Ahoada Campus of the Rivers State University in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

According to Wike, the issue at hand is that of justice and fairness, saying having produced the party’s presidential candidate, the north should not also hold on to the party’s chairmanship.

“Some of you don’t know what is happening. You are being deceived; they are telling you Wike is causing problem. Wike is not causing problem; Wike is bringing peace to the country. Wike is advocating for justice, Wike is advocating for equity, and Wike is advocating for fairness,” he said.

“We have finished with presidential primary. It is over and it is over. So, when people say, ‘You want to destroy the party because you didn’t win the primary’, I think they are sick, they have some mental problem.”

The governor further described as an insult, a statement credited to former Niger State Governor Babangide Aliyu that he (Wike) is destroying the party because he lost the primary to Atiku.

“In a contest, there must be a winner, there must be a loser. I have no regrets. We contested election very well and we are not ashamed.

“When the North-Central met in the house of Governor Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, he (Ayu) said so there. When the he met the caucus of the Senate, he told them that.”

- Advertisement -

“They have today told the BoT chairman to resign. Who is talking about the chairman of BoT? What is the role of the BoT? BoT is an advisory body. We have never zoned BoT. BoT is an advisory body; BoT is not a decision-making body.

“Those who run (the party) as it is today is the presidential candidate and the chairman of the party. The chairman of the party and the candidate or the President as the case may be are the ones that take decisions.

“The candidate is from the north, the chairman is from the north. Who will represent the south in the decision-making of the party? You have taken the candidate of the party. Yes, we have agreed. You can’t take the two major positions of a party. You cannot,” he added.