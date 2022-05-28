‘Phones not allowed around cubicle’ as voting set to commence at PDP’s presidential primaries

— 1 min read

VOTING is set to commence anytime soon at the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential primary election as the party completed the headcount of 773 delegates.



The election activities have commenced with the opening prayer following the accreditation of delegates by the screening committee.

The PDP National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnonom warned that non-delegates should not be seen close to the cubicles.

“If you are not a delegate, don’t go close to the cubicles, delegates should also note that phones are not allowed around the cubicle,” she said.

Meanwhile, the aspirants are taking to the podium to give a final appeal to the delegates before they cast their vote. Bala Muhammed, Ayodele Fayose, Dele Momodu, Bukola Saraki are some of the aspirants that have addressed the delegates before 7 pm.

Eight hundred and eleven adhoc delegates will vote at the PDP convention.

The 811 delegates include 774 elected to represent their respective local government areas (LGAs) and 37 people living with disability, who are representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).