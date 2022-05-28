29.8 C
Abuja

‘Phones not allowed around cubicle’ as voting set to commence at PDP’s presidential primaries

Politics and GovernanceElections
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA  and  Harrison Edeh
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

VOTING is set to commence anytime soon at the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential primary election as the party completed the headcount of 773 delegates.

The election activities have commenced with the opening prayer following the accreditation of delegates by the screening committee.

The PDP National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnonom warned that non-delegates should not be seen close to the cubicles.

“If you are not a delegate, don’t go close to the cubicles, delegates should also note that phones are not allowed around the cubicle,” she said.

Meanwhile, the aspirants are taking to the podium to give a final appeal to the delegates before they cast their vote.  Bala Muhammed, Ayodele Fayose, Dele Momodu, Bukola Saraki are some of the aspirants that have addressed the delegates before 7 pm.

Eight hundred and eleven adhoc delegates will vote at the PDP convention.

- Advertisement -

The 811 delegates include 774 elected to represent their respective local government areas (LGAs) and 37 people living with disability, who are representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

Nigerians want PDP back, Ayu declares as party elects presidential candidate

AS the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gets set to elect its presidential flagbearer for...
Elections

PDP presidential primary: Delegates undergo accreditation before voting

ACCREDITATION of delegates who will vote at the presidential primary election of the Peoples...
Elections

PDP presidential primary: I’m not stepping down for anybody, says Bala Muhammed

BAUCHI State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has declared he would not step down for any...
Conflict and Security

Police launch manhunt for killers of two youths in Kwara

THE Kwara State police command has said it has set crack detectives after some...
Breaking News

Tinubu unveils manifesto, promises jobs, 12% GDP growth

A PRESIDENTIAL aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerians want PDP back, Ayu declares as party elects presidential candidate

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.