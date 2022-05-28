35 C
PDP presidential primary: I’m not stepping down for anybody, says Bala Muhammed

Marcus Fatunmole
Bala-Mohammed
Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed File copy
BAUCHI State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has declared he would not step down for any aspirant seeking to fly the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the 2023 presidential election.

Muhammed stated this today while fielding questions from journalists at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, where the party is holding its primary to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

The governor, a former Minister of the FCT, is among the 10 aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket.

He said he was contacted for a consensus but responded it was too late.

“I have been approached, but it is too late for me to step down for a consensus candidate.

“I am a product of consensus. Presidency and governorship are issues of consensus, but it came very late, and it is not feasible for me to just abandon the project, leaving my supporters and Nigerians who look up to me. So, I am still in the race, and I am not stepping down for anybody,” he said.

Mohammed is contesting against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and governors of Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Sokoto states, Nyesom Wike, Udom Emmanuel and Aminu Tambuwal, respectively in the primary.

Also in the race are former Senate Presidents Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim.

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; renowned journalist Dele Momodu and pharmacist-turned politician, Sam Ohuabunwa are also seeking the party’s ticket.

Winners of the primary will fly the party’s flag at the presidential poll, which holds on February 25, 2023.

The PDP hopes to return to power after losing the presidency to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

President Muhammadu Buhari defeated Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP, who was seeking a second term.

Jonathan has, however, decamped from the PDP earlier this month to pick the APC presidential form.

On Friday, a Federal High Court in Bayelsa State cleared him to contest for the president, following uncertainties surrounding his competence over legal encumbrances.

