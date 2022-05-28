28.5 C
Abuja

Shehu Sani backs Atiku presidential bid after losing PDP’s gubernatorial primary

Politics and GovernanceElections
Marcus Fatunmole
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has thrown his weight behind the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar, who is seeking to pick the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket.

In a post on his Facebook page Saturday morning, the activist and writer said all the aspirants contesting for the president in the PDP were competent, but Atiku had more experience.

“If the opposition Peoples Democratic Party wants to win the presidency, the way to go is to vote (for) Atiku Abubakar.

READ ALSO:

2023: Bashir Ahmad rejects primary results, calls for fresh election

Hayatu-Deen withdraws from presidential race, blames money politics

2023: Olujimi wins Ekiti South PDP senatorial ticket

- Advertisement -

“Evicting the ruling party from power needs someone with his experience, profile, structures and reach-out,” he said.

Sani showed his support for Atiku three days after losing his bid to pick the PDP’s governorship ticket in Kaduna State.

He lost to a former member of the House of Representatives and Kaduna governorship candidate of the PDP in 2019, Isa Ashiru.

Sani won two votes out of 788, with six other aspirants, including Ashiru, sharing the remainder.

He had vowed severally not to bribe any delegate and warned his supporters not to buy votes for him at the primary. He said he preferred to lose honourably.

Atiku, a former Vice President, is one of the leading candidates at the PDP’s presidential primary, which holds today in Abuja, though there are indications the party may postpone the exercise.

Atiku faces Rivers, Sokoto and Bauchi State governors, Nyesom Wike, Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Muhammed respectively.

- Advertisement -

Also in the race is former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

A former Anambra State governor and major contender for the presidency, Peter Obi, had dumped the PDP on Thursday and later joined the Labour Party.

Winners of the primary will fly the party’s flag at the presidential poll, which holds on February 25, 2023.

The PDP hopes to return to power after losing the presidency to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

Presidential Muhammadu Buhari defeated the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP, who was seeking a second term.

Jonathan has, however, decamped from the PDP earlier this month to pick the APC presidential form.

On Friday, a Federal High Court in Bayelsa State cleared him to contest for the president, following uncertainties surrounding his competence over legal encumbrances.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

Menstrual Hygiene Day: Nigerian women struggle with period poverty

MANY young women and girls in Nigeria, struggle with menstrual hygiene management due to...
Elections

2023: Bashir Ahmad rejects primary results, calls for fresh election

THE personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad, has rejected...
News

Fuel queues resurface in FCT as delegates arrive for party primaries

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is once again experiencing long fuel queues as party...
Breaking News

Hayatu-Deen withdraws from presidential race, blames money politics

A PRESIDENTIAL aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen,...
Elections

Presidential primary: PDP considers postponement at emergency meeting

THE National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is considering the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFuel queues resurface in FCT as delegates arrive for party primaries
Next article2023: Bashir Ahmad rejects primary results, calls for fresh election

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.