Shehu Sani backs Atiku presidential bid after losing PDP’s gubernatorial primary

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has thrown his weight behind the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar, who is seeking to pick the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket.

In a post on his Facebook page Saturday morning, the activist and writer said all the aspirants contesting for the president in the PDP were competent, but Atiku had more experience.

“If the opposition Peoples Democratic Party wants to win the presidency, the way to go is to vote (for) Atiku Abubakar.

“Evicting the ruling party from power needs someone with his experience, profile, structures and reach-out,” he said.

Sani showed his support for Atiku three days after losing his bid to pick the PDP’s governorship ticket in Kaduna State.

He lost to a former member of the House of Representatives and Kaduna governorship candidate of the PDP in 2019, Isa Ashiru.

Sani won two votes out of 788, with six other aspirants, including Ashiru, sharing the remainder.

He had vowed severally not to bribe any delegate and warned his supporters not to buy votes for him at the primary. He said he preferred to lose honourably.

Atiku, a former Vice President, is one of the leading candidates at the PDP’s presidential primary, which holds today in Abuja, though there are indications the party may postpone the exercise.

Atiku faces Rivers, Sokoto and Bauchi State governors, Nyesom Wike, Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Muhammed respectively.

Also in the race is former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

A former Anambra State governor and major contender for the presidency, Peter Obi, had dumped the PDP on Thursday and later joined the Labour Party.

Winners of the primary will fly the party’s flag at the presidential poll, which holds on February 25, 2023.

The PDP hopes to return to power after losing the presidency to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

Presidential Muhammadu Buhari defeated the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP, who was seeking a second term.

Jonathan has, however, decamped from the PDP earlier this month to pick the APC presidential form.

On Friday, a Federal High Court in Bayelsa State cleared him to contest for the president, following uncertainties surrounding his competence over legal encumbrances.