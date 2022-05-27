28.1 C
Abuja

2023: Olujimi wins Ekiti South PDP senatorial ticket

Vincent Ufuoma
1min read

LAWMAKER representing Ekiti State South Senatorial District, Biodun Olujimi, has secured the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket for the 2023 general elections.

She was elected through a consensus arrangement after her lone opponent, Segun Adekola, a former member of the House of Representatives, withdrew from the race.

The primary was conducted by national officials of the PDP and in the presence of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in Ikere Ekiti, the headquarters of the senatorial zone, on Friday.

While acknowledging the the sacrifice of her opponent, Olujimi promised to deliver more dividends of democracy for her constituents.

She also pleaded with party members to join her to work for the victory of the PDP in the 2023 senatorial election.

“I urge members of the party and indeed, people of the senatorial district, to join hands with me in the struggle to give our party, the PDP, the desired victory at the 2023 general election,” she said.

“Ekiti South Senatorial District is our home and we must join hands to ensure that we build it up to a better place for all of us to dwell.”



If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

