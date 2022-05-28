24.1 C
Abuja

Hayatu-Deen withdraws from presidential race, blames money politics

Breaking NewsPolitics and Governance
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Hayatu-Deen
Mohammed Hayatu-Deen. Credit DailyPost
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A PRESIDENTIAL aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has withdrawn from the race.

The PDP is expected to conduct its primaries for the presidential race today May 28, 2022.

However, in a letter addressed to the PDP National Chairman, available on Twitter, the former managing director of the now-defunct FSB International Bank said the self-serving system and corrupt system made him withdraw.

The statement read, “My exposure locally and internationally and contributions to the nation’s economic and political-well being positioned me to take up the challenges facing our dear nation and – the courage to participate in this grueling exercise which most of our elites have shunned away from. Regrettably, the political system has proved to be acrimonious, corrupt, and self-serving.

“For the past three months, I had the privilege of intensively interacting with Nigerians from all walks of life. This reinforces my resolve that Nigeria MUST BE saved, otherwise our future is doomed.

“I joined the contest as a democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible, and transparent.

“We have endeavored to forge a consensus which would have facilitated a seamless emergence of a candidate which unfortunately could not be achieved.”

The former bank MD stressed that he never joined politics for self-serving interests but in order to serve the country. He added that he was withdrawing based on his personal principles and with great humility.

- Advertisement -

He maintained that he would continue to be a loyal member of the party whilst strongly believing in the democratic process.

Hayatu-Deen is the third PDP stalwart to step down from the party’s primaries with the ideals that the electoral process had been hijacked by money politics.

Just recently, Peter Obi similarly pitched his tent with Labour Party, accusing the party of something similar. In a series of tweets recently, the former Anambra Governor said he left PDP because of issues at variance with his persona and principles.

In March 2022, the former governor of Kano State, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, dumped PDP for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and registered as a member in preparation for the 2023 election.

According to him, he left PDP because of the failure of its leadership and lack of internal democracy.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Fuel queues resurface in FCT as delegates arrive for party primaries

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is once again experiencing long fuel queues as party...
Elections

Presidential primary: PDP considers postponement at emergency meeting

THE National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is considering the...
Education

Children’s Day: Is Nigeria doing enough for her future leaders?

NIGERIA celebrates 2022 Children's Day amid growing concerns over child rights abuses which prevent...
Political Parties

2023: Winners emerge at PDP governorship primaries (LIST)

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held...
Political Parties

APC reschedules presidential primary election

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its presidential primary election to Monday, 6...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePresidential primary: PDP considers postponement at emergency meeting
Next articleFuel queues resurface in FCT as delegates arrive for party primaries

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.