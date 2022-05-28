Hayatu-Deen withdraws from presidential race, blames money politics

— 1 min read

A PRESIDENTIAL aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has withdrawn from the race.

The PDP is expected to conduct its primaries for the presidential race today May 28, 2022.

However, in a letter addressed to the PDP National Chairman, available on Twitter, the former managing director of the now-defunct FSB International Bank said the self-serving system and corrupt system made him withdraw.

The statement read, “My exposure locally and internationally and contributions to the nation’s economic and political-well being positioned me to take up the challenges facing our dear nation and – the courage to participate in this grueling exercise which most of our elites have shunned away from. Regrettably, the political system has proved to be acrimonious, corrupt, and self-serving.

“For the past three months, I had the privilege of intensively interacting with Nigerians from all walks of life. This reinforces my resolve that Nigeria MUST BE saved, otherwise our future is doomed.

“I joined the contest as a democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible, and transparent.

“We have endeavored to forge a consensus which would have facilitated a seamless emergence of a candidate which unfortunately could not be achieved.”

The former bank MD stressed that he never joined politics for self-serving interests but in order to serve the country. He added that he was withdrawing based on his personal principles and with great humility.

Based on personal principles and with great humility, I have decided, after wide consultations, to withdraw from this contest. As a loyal party member and believer in the democratic process, I will continue to avail myself and my supporters to ensure victory for our great party. pic.twitter.com/9BllKBA9FQ — Mohammed Hayatu-Deen (@MHayatu_Deen) May 28, 2022

- Advertisement -

He maintained that he would continue to be a loyal member of the party whilst strongly believing in the democratic process.

Hayatu-Deen is the third PDP stalwart to step down from the party’s primaries with the ideals that the electoral process had been hijacked by money politics.

Just recently, Peter Obi similarly pitched his tent with Labour Party, accusing the party of something similar. In a series of tweets recently, the former Anambra Governor said he left PDP because of issues at variance with his persona and principles.

In March 2022, the former governor of Kano State, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, dumped PDP for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and registered as a member in preparation for the 2023 election.

According to him, he left PDP because of the failure of its leadership and lack of internal democracy.